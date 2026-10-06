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Home / India News / Delhi to get light showers today; heavy rain likely in parts of South India

Delhi to get light showers today; heavy rain likely in parts of South India

The IMD has forecast a partly cloudy sky becoming generally cloudy towards the afternoon or evening in Delhi, with a possibility of a spell of very light rain or drizzle

Delhi Rains, Rain

New Delhi: People cover themselves during a walk amid rainfall, at Kartavya Path, in New Delhi, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026.(Photo: PTI)

Anjaly Raj New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2026 | 10:15 AM IST

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Delhi is likely to experience light rain on Tuesday as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast very light rain or drizzle at a few places in the national capital. 
 
The IMD has forecast a partly cloudy sky becoming generally cloudy towards the afternoon or evening, with a possibility of a spell of very light rain or drizzle accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. Thunderstorms with winds are also likely at isolated places over Delhi. The maximum temperature is expected to settle between 34 and 36 degrees Celsius, while the minimum could range between 22 and 24 degrees Celsius.
 
Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 36.6 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung on Monday, 2.4 degrees above normal. The minimum temperature was 23.8 degrees Celsius, 1.5 degrees above normal. 
 

Heavy rain likely in South India

 
While Delhi may see a slight change in weather, South India will experience heavy rainfall at isolated places today. Rainfall is expected over Kerala and Mahe, south interior Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.
 
Kerala, Mahe and Lakshadweep are likely to receive fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, while coastal Karnataka is also likely to see fairly widespread to widespread rain today.

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Thunderstorms with lightning are likely at isolated places over Kerala and Mahe, Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, while strong winds are likely over parts of Andhra Pradesh.
 
Meanwhile, in northwest India, isolated to scattered rainfall is likely over Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, while rainfall is also expected over parts of Uttar Pradesh, according to the IMD. 
 
The southwest monsoon continues to withdraw from parts of the country. The IMD said conditions are likely to become favourable for further withdrawal from most parts of Marathwada and Vidarbha, some more parts of Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh, and parts of Telangana and north interior Karnataka over the next two to three days.

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Topics : Delhi weather south india southwest monsoon BS Web Reports India Meteorological Department IMD weather forecast

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First Published: Oct 06 2026 | 10:14 AM IST