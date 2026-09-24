Delhi to stay dry as monsoon withdraws; heavy rain expected across India

Delhi is likely to remain dry on Thursday, with mainly clear skies and temperatures expected to stay between 23 and 35 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which has forecast no rain over the national capital.

The IMD has forecast similar conditions on Friday, with the maximum temperature likely to remain between 33 and 35 degrees Celsius and the minimum between 22 and 24 degrees Celsius. Skies are expected to become partly cloudy, while no rain is forecast.

From Saturday, however, Delhi is likely to see a change in weather, with a spell of very light to light rain at a few places towards the afternoon or evening, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds of 30-40 kmph, gusting to 50 kmph.

The IMD said the southwest monsoon withdrew from Delhi on September 23, two days ahead of its normal withdrawal date of September 25. The monsoon had arrived over Delhi on July 2 this year, compared with the normal onset date of June 27.

Delhi recorded 728.6 mm of rainfall at Safdarjung between June 1 and September 23, compared with the normal 629.7 mm, the weather office said. This was 16 per cent above normal and falls within the IMD's 'normal rainfall' category.

Monsoon showers continue across parts of India

While Delhi is likely to remain dry, several parts of India are expected to receive heavy rain and thunderstorms on Thursday.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall, with isolated extremely heavy rainfall, is likely over Chhattisgarh, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Telangana. Heavy to very heavy rain is also expected at isolated places over Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, and Vidarbha.

Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Assam and Meghalaya, Chhattisgarh, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, coastal Karnataka, east Madhya Pradesh, east Uttar Pradesh, Kerala and Mahe, Marathwada, north and south interior Karnataka, Odisha and Telangana.

In central India, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is expected over east Madhya Pradesh from Thursday, while Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh are also likely to see widespread rain over the coming days. The IMD has forecast isolated heavy rainfall over Chhattisgarh and east Madhya Pradesh on September 23-24, with isolated very heavy rainfall likely over both areas on September 25-26.

In northwest India, isolated to scattered rainfall is expected over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and adjoining areas through September 26, Himachal Pradesh from September 24 and Uttarakhand through September 25. Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi are expected to receive isolated to scattered rain from September 25.

In eastern India, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is likely over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand and Odisha, with Bihar also expected to see widespread rain through the coming days.

The IMD has also forecast thundersqualls with winds reaching 50-60 kmph and gusting to 70 kmph at isolated places over Chhattisgarh, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Odisha and Telangana on Thursday.