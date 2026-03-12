Thursday, March 12, 2026 | 08:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / IMD weather update: Heatwave in west, rain and snow in northern hills

IMD weather update: Heatwave in west, rain and snow in northern hills

IMD forecasts snowfall and thunderstorms in Himalayan states over the next few days, while parts of Gujarat and western India face heatwave conditions

While rainfall and storms affect several regions, western India is expected to experience intense heat. (Photo: PTI)

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2026 | 8:21 AM IST

Weather conditions across India show a sharp contrast, with northern hill states expected to witness cold conditions and snowfall while several western and central regions face rising temperatures and early heatwave conditions.
 
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), temperatures in parts of western and central India could touch around 40 degrees Celsius in the coming days.
 
Rain and snowfall likely in Himalayan states
 
The IMD has forecast scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall and snowfall across Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand over the next several days.
 
Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are also expected in parts of the western Himalayan region, with wind speeds reaching up to 30-50 kmph.
 

oil, crude oil,

Weather activity may also extend to several plains states. Isolated rainfall along with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds is likely across parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan in the coming days.
 
Similar conditions may also prevail in eastern and central states including Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and parts of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, along with Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim.
 
Northeast India to receive widespread rain
 
Northeast India is expected to witness scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning over the coming days.
 
States such as Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya may experience spells of moderate to heavy rainfall in isolated areas, accompanied by gusty winds.
 
Heatwave conditions likely in western India
 
While rainfall and storms affect several regions, western India is expected to experience intense heat.
 
Heatwave conditions are likely in parts of Gujarat, including the Saurashtra and Kutch region. Isolated pockets of west Rajasthan and Vidarbha may also witness heatwave conditions.
 
Hot and humid weather is also expected in coastal areas including parts of Gujarat, Konkan, coastal Karnataka and Kerala.
 
Temperatures may ease slightly in some regions
 
The IMD said maximum temperatures over the western Himalayan region are expected to gradually fall over the next few days.
 
Central and eastern India may not see major changes in temperatures initially, but a gradual decline is expected later in the forecast period. Coastal Maharashtra may also see a slight dip in daytime temperatures.
 

First Published: Mar 12 2026 | 8:21 AM IST

