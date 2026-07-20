Monday, July 20, 2026 | 06:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Income tax department running short of 26,997 officers and support staff

Income tax department running short of 26,997 officers and support staff

"The vacancies in Group A, B & C in the Income Tax Department as on January 1, 2026, are 26,997. Occurrence and filling up of vacancies is a continuous process," said MoS Pankaj Chaudhary

Income Tax Department, CBDT

Income Tax department | Image: X@incometaxdelhi

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2026 | 6:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Income Tax Department is running short of 26,997 officers and support staff as of January 1, 2026, Parliament was informed on Monday.

"The vacancies in Group A, B & C in the Income Tax Department as on January 1, 2026, are 26,997. Occurrence and filling up of vacancies is a continuous process," Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said in a written response to the Lok Sabha.

As and when vacancies arise, such vacancies are filled regularly in accordance with the terms of the mode of recruitment prescribed in the relevant recruitment rules, namely direct recruitment through UPSC/SSC or through promotion as applicable, it added.

 

Further, the introduction of the New Income Tax Act, 2025, has resulted in a landmark development to simplify language, remove obsolete provisions and consolidate & restructure provisions, it said.

Measures have been taken to strengthen and modernise the tax administration by leveraging information and digital technology for ease of filing, faster processing of returns, data analytics and faceless assessments, he said.

Also Read

JP Nadda, Cockroach Janta Party, Parliament march protest, Dharmendra Pradhan, NEET 2026 paper leak

CJP leaders meet JP Nadda as Parliament march triggers police action

Security personnel stop Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) supporters as they raise slogans during a protest march, at Sansad Marg, in New Delhi, Monday, July 20, 2026 (PTI Photo)

Several CJP protesters detained at key locations during march to Parliament

Monsoon, Parliament, Bills

Parliament Monsoon Session to begin today: Key Bills on the agenda

Union ministers and others during the all-party floor leaders meeting on Sunday, ahead of the Monsoon session. (Photo: PTI)

Monsoon session heads into storm over paper leaks, Ram Temple rowpremium

Sharad Pawar, Sharad, NCP President

Sharad Pawar weighs survival against legacy over the delimitation billpremium

Replying to another question, Chaudhary said 11 individuals have been declared as Fugitive Economic Offenders under the provisions of the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, 2018 (FEOA) since 2024.

Properties worth Rs 1,303.16 crore have been confiscated under the provisions of the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, 2018, pertaining to such offenders since 2024, he added.

Out of the above-mentioned fugitives, Red Notice has been published against 8 individuals, and extradition requests have been sent in respect of 4 individuals who were located, he said.

Moreover, he said 12 Mutual Legal Assistance Requests (MLAR) have also been sent.

He further said that the necessary steps have been taken by the government to restitute the confiscated property to the legitimate victims of such economic offences.

So far, he said, the Directorate has successfully restored properties valued at approximately Rs 73,015.03 crore to victims or legitimate claimants, resulting in restitution of Rs 15,262.30 crore and Rs 32,677.97 crore during FY 2024-25 and 2025-26, respectively.

Moreover, he said that during the FY 2026-27 till date, an amount of Rs 9,873.11 crore has been restituted.

As per the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Balance of Payments (BoP) statistics, he said, net private transfers, mainly representing remittances by Indians employed overseas, increased from USD 124.6 billion in 2024-25 to USD 144.8 billion in 2025-26.

Further, the net transfers increased from USD 9.4 billion in April 2025 to USD 16 billion in April 2026 despite the war, he said in a separate reply.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President

India, Moldova agree to promote trade, strengthen supply chains: Prez Murmu

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi

Prime Minister Modi is the 'most anti-youth' PM in India's history: Rahul

Sonam Wangchuk, Sonam, Wangchuk

Datanomics: India sees over half of South Asia's protest demonstrationspremium

central banks, US dollar, OMFIF, reserve currencies, euro, yuan, gold, artificial intelligence, AI

Lagging on FCNR (B) deposit collections, banks pin hopes on Sept-end rush

Suresh Gopi, Suresh

No decision taken yet to raise ethanol blending beyond current 20%: MoS

Topics : Income Tax department vacancies Parliament

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 20 2026 | 6:50 PM IST

Explore News

Lohia Corp IPOStocks to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodayStocks To Buy TodayCJP Leaders Meet JP NaddaUltraTech Cement Q1 ResultsDHSE Kerala Plus two Result 2026Yes Bank Share PriceUpcoming Q1 ResultsOdyssey Box Office Collection Day 3