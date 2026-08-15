India@80: Tricolour flies high worldwide as diaspora celebrates I-Day

From the Pacific islands and East Asia to Europe, the Gulf and the Americas, Indians and "friends of India" joined celebrations marking the country's 80th Independence Day on Saturday, as key partners including France, Russia and Australia extended greetings and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening ties with New Delhi.

The celebrations unfolded across Indian missions and diaspora communities around the world, featuring flag-hoisting ceremonies, renditions of the national anthem and "Vande Mataram", cultural performances, community gatherings and a range of activities.

At the centre of the global celebrations was the "Suryapath Tiranga" initiative, under which the Indian Tricolour was hoisted successively at Indian missions as the day moved across time zones, beginning in Fiji and scheduled to culminate in San Francisco. The initiative, part of the broader "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign, sought to create a shared, continuous celebration stretching from one sunrise to the next.

The global observance also saw local governments and communities join the celebrations, with proclamations marking India's Independence Day in parts of the United States and Indian diaspora groups taking part in events from Wellington to Moscow, Berlin, Tokyo, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh and Geneva.

In Wellington, more than 500 members of the Indian diaspora and local friends joined the celebrations. High Commissioner Muanpuii Saiawi hoisted the Tricolour and read the President's address to the nation. Indians also gathered to sing "Vande Mataram" and the national anthem, which the Indian embassy in New Zealand posted on X.

Members of the diaspora also participated in cultural programmes, while winners of painting, photography and other competitions were felicitated in several countries. Students and community members joined the "Har Ghar Tiranga" selfie campaign.

In Tokyo, school students and members of the Indian community added to the celebrations with patriotic songs remembering and honouring those who fought for India's independence.

Japanese media also carried special coverage of India's Independence Day, the Indian mission in Tokyo posted on X.

In Beijing, Ambassador Vikram Doraiswami hoisted the Tricolour in the presence of members of the Indian community and "friends of India", who braved the rain to attend the celebrations, the Indian embassy in China posted on X.

The embassy had also invited members of the Indian diaspora to participate in the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign by hoisting the national flag, taking selfies and sharing their celebrations.

In Moscow, the celebrations began with floral tributes at the Mahatma Gandhi statue, followed by collective singing of the national song "Vande Mataram". The celebrations were attended by members of the Indian diaspora, "friends of India" in Russia, embassy officials and their families.

Cultural performances brought what the mission described as the "vibrant colours of India" to the event. A bike rally organised by the Indian community in Moscow, according to a post by the Indian Embassy in Russia.

In Berlin, the celebrations included a musical presentation by Sankalita Mandal on vocals, Kanishka Sarkar on keyboard, David Beck on guitar and Chandra Bahadur Sunar on sitar.

The performance drew on Rabindrasangeet, Indian classical music and contemporary influences. The mission also highlighted a rendition of "Vaishnava Jan To" by The Karthik Mani Project and a German jazz trio led by Jakob Manz at Berlin's Konzerthaus as part of Young Euro Classic 2026, the Indian mission posted.

In Rome, a cultural programme and a rendition of "Vande Mataram" were among the highlights.

The celebrations in the Gulf also brought together community members through cultural programmes.

In Abu Dhabi, the embassy highlighted a celebration of "pride, unity and the spirit of a billion dreams", with the Indian community taking part in the festivities. The Indian Islamic Centre organised a painting competition celebrating India's spirit of independence and the vision of a developed India, the Indian Embassy in UAE posted on X.

In Riyadh, the embassy organised a cultural programme featuring a semi-classical dance on "Vande Mataram", a group song by school students, patriotic poetry and a group dance paying tribute to the historic Dandi Salt March. The celebrations also marked 150 years of "Vande Mataram". Certificates were presented to performers and top scorers in the Independence Day special edition of the "Bharat Ko Janiye" quiz organised by the Ministry of External Affairs.

In Geneva, more than 500 members of the Indian diaspora and "friends of India" attended the celebrations at the Indian mission to the United Nations.

The Indian missions in the United States also highlighted celebrations involving local authorities and Indian-American communities.

Across the Northeastern and Midwestern states, proclamations marked India's 80th Independence Day and recognised the contributions of the Indian-American community.

Bergen County in New Jersey hosted celebrations that brought together members of the Indian community, including youth and children.

The Indian Embassy in Washington separately thanked participants in a photography competition, saying each entry offered a personal view of India and reflected the participant's connection with the country.

The celebrations were accompanied by a steady stream of messages from India's international partners.

French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated the Indian people on their 80th Independence Day in a message on X.

Russian President Vladimir Putin greeted President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing confidence that the constructive bilateral partnership would help enhance international security and stability.

Putin said Russia-India relations were developing successfully in the spirit of a "particularly privileged strategic partnership". He said Moscow and New Delhi were engaged in "fruitful cooperation" across a wide range of areas and coordinated closely within the framework of the United Nations, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, BRICS and other multilateral institutions.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had on Friday extended Washington's greetings to India, saying bilateral ties were stronger than ever due to the personal relationship between US President Donald Trump and Modi.

In a statement, Rubio said the deep ties of friendship and family between the peoples of the two countries formed the foundation of a partnership that was innovative, resilient and forward-looking. He also said bilateral collaboration was making both countries, and the broader Indian Ocean region, safer, stronger and more prosperous.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said India had gone "from strength to strength" in the eight decades since independence. In his message, he described India as the world's largest democracy and fastest-growing major economy, saying its achievements and potential filled Australia with awe.

Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu said eight decades of independence reflected the aspirations, resilience and enduring spirit of the Indian government and people. He reaffirmed the Maldives' commitment to advancing the close partnership with India, based on mutual respect, shared prosperity and enduring friendship between the two peoples.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog wished India's top leadership and the "wonderful people" of the country on Independence Day and said he hoped the friendship between Israel and India would continue to strengthen.

Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, in a letter to President Murmu, congratulated her and the people of India and said the two countries shared an "enduring interest in a peaceful, open, and connected region".

Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah extended "heartfelt greetings" to Modi and the people of India, saying he hoped the deep historical ties, close people-to-people relations and cooperation between the two countries would continue to strengthen.

Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay also wished the Indian government and people on Independence Day.

Across the world, the celebrations combined familiar symbols of India's Independence Day -- the Tricolour, patriotic songs and community gatherings -- with local cultural programmes and participation from India's diaspora and their friends.