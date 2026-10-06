INDIA bloc protest: Rahul, Priyanka enter Akashvani Bhawan to reach ECI HQ

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi , along with members of the INDIA bloc, were stopped by security personnel outside the NITI Aayog office in Delhi during their protest march to the office of the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday.

The opposition leaders launched the protest against alleged irregularities in the ECI's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and demanded the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

The march began at Parliament's Makar Dwar and proceeded towards Nirvachan Sadan, the ECI headquarters. Delhi Police personnel were deployed outside the poll panel's office, while multiple layers of barricades were set up around Vijay Chowk. Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel were also deployed around Akashvani ahead of the march.

Security arrangements have been stepped up in New Delhi, and around 4,000 personnel from the Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces have been deployed.

Here are the top developments from the INDIA Bloc Protest:

1. Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka enter Akashvani Bhawan

LoP Lok Sabha leader Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi entered the Akashvani Bhawan after being stopped by police during Opposition's march to Election Commission headquarters.

VIDEO | Delhi: LoP Lok Sabha leader Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi try to enter Akashvani Bhawan, being prevented by police during Opposition's march to Election Commission headquarters. #OppisitionProtestMarch #CEC #RahulGandhi #PriyankaGandhi (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd) — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 6, 2026

2. INDIA bloc leaders detained

Opposition leaders, including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Trinamool Congress leaders Derek O'Brien and Abhishek Banerjee, were detained by Delhi Police after being stopped from marching towards the Election Commission of India (ECI) headquarters to protest alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and demand the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

VIDEO | Delhi: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Trinamool Congress leaders Derek O'Brien, Abhishek Banerjee and other opposition leaders detained and being taken in bus after police stop INDIA bloc's protest march on Parliament Street, where they sat on a dharna demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation. #AkhileshYadav #CEC #oppositionprotest (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd) — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 6, 2026

3. 'Attempt to relaunch Rahul': BJP The BJP on Tuesday accused the INDIA bloc of attempting to create anarchy and relaunch Rahul Gandhi through its march to the Election Commission demanding CEC’s resignation.

In a press conference, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra alleged Gandhi was misquoting the Supreme Court to spread confusion and boost his political prospects. Referring to Monday’s hearing on a PIL concerning Form 6, Patra said the court had merely issued notices and had not declared the form illegal. He also accused the Congress and its allies of targeting the Army, Supreme Court, Hindus, EVMs and Election Commission to dislodge the BJP from power, PTI reported.

4. Opposition MP’s sit on strike

INDIA bloc leaders staged a sit-in protest outside the NITI Aayog office after security personnel stopped them from continuing their march towards the Election Commission headquarters. The leaders raised slogans against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

5. Traffic restrictions imposed across central Delhi

Traffic restrictions have been imposed across parts of central Delhi in view of the planned demonstration. Those travelling around Parliament, Vijay Chowk and the ECI headquarters are likely to be affected by security arrangements and movement restrictions.

???? TRAFFIC ADVISORY | 6 OCTOBER 2026 In view of special traffic arrangements in New Delhi District, traffic will be regulated/diverted from 0800 hrs onwards at/around: ???? Connaught Place–Patel Chowk–Parliament Street ???? Patel Chowk–GPO ???? Windsor Place–GPO ???? Ashoka Road ???? Jantar Mantar Road & adjoining areas ⚠️ Commuters are advised to: Avoid unnecessary travel through affected areas. Expect diversions, barricading and congestion. Plan journeys in advance and allow extra travel time. Prefer Metro/public transport wherever feasible. Follow traffic personnel and signage. Avoid stopping/parking near restricted areas. Please cooperate with Delhi Traffic Police and plan your journey accordingly. ???? For real-time updates and assistance, connect with Delhi Traffic Police through the following channels: WEBSITE: https://t.co/8CZTflQ8x7 FACEBOOK: https://t.co/XMFa7Ld8gD PLATFORM X: https://t.co/hro9F9Bmge INSTAGRAM: https://t.co/aL9StmHNJn WHATSAPP: 8750871493 HELPLINE NOS.: 1095 / 011-25844444 #DPTrafficAdvisory #DTPUpdates — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) October 6, 2026

6. The march is scheduled to begin at 11 am

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that MPs from Opposition parties would assemble at Makar Dwar at 10:30 am, with the march scheduled to begin at 11 am. He said the demonstration would be peaceful.

7. Who is participating in the INDIA bloc march?

Several Opposition parties are expected to take part in the protest march. The Congress has been coordinating the protest, with party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi attending a meeting of Pradesh Congress Committee presidents and in-charges ahead of the march.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav left Lucknow to join the protest, while the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has also announced that its MPs will participate. The party supremo, Naveen Patnaik, gave the direction, and BJD parliamentary party leader in the Rajya Sabha, Manas Mangaraj, confirmed it, ANI reported.

CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar said Opposition leaders were preparing for a major demonstration and that the Supreme Court's observations on the modified Form 6 had strengthened their position.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), however, has said it will not participate in the march. AAP MP Sanjay Singh said the party was not part of the INDIA alliance's planned demonstration and would continue its campaign independently.

8. Why is the Opposition protesting?

The march is part of the Opposition's broader 'Save Democracy' campaign against what it alleges are irregularities in the SIR exercise and discrepancies in electoral rolls. Opposition parties have accused the poll panel of failing to ensure transparency and have demanded Kumar's removal.

The INDIA bloc announced a coordinated programme of protests after a meeting in New Delhi on September 30. The campaign includes district-level marches, demonstrations and meetings.

On October 5, Jairam Ramesh said INDIA alliance parties would organise district-level padayatras and meetings until October 8. He also outlined plans for block-level meetings from October 10 to 20, followed by state- and district-level rallies under the 'Save votes, save the country' campaign from October 25 to November 25.

9. Supreme Court's Form 6 observations add to row

The protest comes a day after the Supreme Court said it had not approved any modified version of Form 6, which is used to enroll new voters during the SIR exercise.

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said the court would examine who had modified the form when the relevant records were produced. The court also declined to pass an ex parte interim order seeking Kumar's suspension, while issuing notices to the Centre, the ECI, the CEC and other officials.

The petition alleges that 14 key decisions relating to the SIR exercise were taken in the name of the Election Commission despite objections allegedly recorded by the other two Election Commissioners, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi. It also questions changes to Form 6 and electoral-roll systems.

(With inputs from agencies)