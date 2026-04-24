India braces for more heatwave days; temperatures in Delhi to touch 44°C

Scorching heat and intense summer conditions have already set in across India, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting a mixed weather pattern. While hot and humid conditions are expected to intensify in several regions, other parts are likely to witness rainfall and thunderstorms.

Heatwave alerts across multiple states

According to the latest IMD bulletin, heatwave conditions are very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar and Chhattisgarh over the next few days.

At the same time, hot and humid weather is expected to prevail over Konkan, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Gujarat. Warm night conditions are also very likely in isolated pockets of Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Odisha during April 23-25.

Hot and humid conditions intensify in Delhi

In the national capital, maximum temperatures are expected to rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius over the next two days, with no significant change thereafter. Temperatures are likely to remain above normal to appreciably above normal in the coming days.

For Friday, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for heatwave conditions, with clear skies expected. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 44 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is expected to hover near 26 degrees Celsius.

Maximum temperatures set to rise further

The weather bulletin indicates a gradual rise of 2-3 degrees Celsius in maximum temperatures over northwest India. Temperatures are also expected to increase across central India, signalling persistent summer conditions.

Maharashtra and Gujarat may witness a rise in maximum temperatures and could experience intense summer heat. No significant change in maximum temperatures is likely over the rest of the country.

Rainfall and thunderstorms forecast

Even as heatwave conditions prevail, rainfall and thunderstorm activity is expected across multiple regions. In northwest India, light to moderate rainfall or snowfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (30-50 kmph) is likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh and Delhi.

Northeastern states are expected to receive fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds. In east India, scattered rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds is likely over West Bengal, Jharkhand and Odisha. Southern states including Kerala, Telangana, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are also likely to witness moderate rainfall with thunderstorms.

The IMD has issued an advisory for fishermen, asking them not to venture into the Bay of Bengal, along and off the north Odisha and West Bengal coasts, as well as isolated parts of the northwest, on April 26 and 27 due to the possibility of rainfall and storms.