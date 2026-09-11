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Home / India News / India crosses 8 million HPV vaccinations under nationwide campaign

India crosses 8 million HPV vaccinations under nationwide campaign

Several states, including Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Odisha, and Mizoram, are leading the nationwide campaign

vaccine

The nationwide HPV vaccination campaign was launched on February 28 to vaccinate girls aged 14 years

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

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India has crossed 8 million human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccinations, marking another important milestone in strengthening preventive healthcare and protection against HPV infection and associated cancers, the Union health ministry said on Friday.

The nationwide HPV vaccination campaign was launched on February 28 to vaccinate girls aged 14 years. The HPV vaccine plays a vital role in preventing cervical cancer, one of the most common cancers affecting women, it said.

The single-dose Gardasil-4 vaccine is administered free of cost at government health facilities, including Ayushman Arogya Mandirs -- primary health centres (PHCs), community health centres (CHCs), sub-district and district hospitals and government medical colleges, the ministry said.

 

Vaccinations are administered in the presence of medical officers, while vaccination sites are linked to 24x7 adverse events following immunisation (AEFI) management centres for prompt management of any adverse events, it said.

Parental consent is mandatory, and beneficiaries can register on the U-WIN platform. Vaccination is voluntary, and medical officers are trained to manage adverse events, according to the ministry.

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Several states, including Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Odisha, and Mizoram, are leading the nationwide campaign, the ministry said.

Health authorities are coordinating with schools, local bodies, and healthcare workers to ensure smooth access to the vaccine. Parents and guardians have been urged to support and encourage eligible girls to get vaccinated, it said.

The operational guidelines for the rollout of the HPV vaccination campaign have been disseminated to all states and Union Territories.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : HPV vaccine dose Health Ministry National Health Mission

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First Published: Sep 11 2026 | 12:30 PM IST