India curtailed 31 GW of renewable energy capacity in Q4 FY26: CREA

India had to curtail a massive 31 GW of renewable energy capacity in the January-March quarter owing to a lack of transmission capacity and system flexibility. The continued curtailment of clean energy comes at a time when peak power demand touched an all-time high of 256 GW last week.

"During Q4 2025-26, approximately 27 GW (72 MU) of solar and 4 GW (6 MU) of wind generation were curtailed. An additional 83 GW (103 MU) of solar and 11 GW (17.5 MU) of wind were curtailed under the Indian grid’s Tertiary Reserve Ancillary Service (TRAS)," the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) said in its latest quarterly energy snapshot for India.

The report further noted that Gujarat witnessed the highest curtailment at 20 GW (57 MU) of solar and 3 GW (4.6 MU) of wind. The state also observed the highest emergency curtailment under TRAS at approximately 18 GW (23 MU) for solar and 5 GW (10 MU) for wind.

A continuing trend of RE curtailment shows thermal power flexibility constraints, especially during high renewable generation hours. Further, without sufficient investments in battery storage, transmission upgrades, and demand-side management, an increasing share of clean power risks being wasted even as renewable capacity continues to expand, the report highlighted.

The Central Electricity Regulatory Commission has emphasised the need to reduce minimum technical load (MTL) from 55 per cent to 40 per cent and explore two-shift operations. It has also found no significant damage attributable to low-load operation, countering concerns from NTPC and identifying start-stop cycles, ageing, and operations and maintenance practices as primary drivers of wear and tear, CREA said in its report.

For Q4 FY26, the peak demand was 245 GW on 9 January at 10 am. The total generation stood at 246 GW, with thermal power contributing the highest share at 67 per cent, followed by solar at 20 per cent, hydro at 6 per cent, wind at 3 per cent, and nuclear at 2 per cent. Gas and other sources together contributed the remaining 2 per cent (6 GW).

There has been an increasing alignment of peak demand with solar generation hours, with 88 out of 90 days recording peak demand during solar hours, the report said.

On the generation side, India saw a 3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in the fourth quarter. Electricity generation from coal and lignite saw a marginal decline of 1 per cent, while generation from solar, wind, nuclear, and large hydro increased by 24 per cent, 11 per cent, 10 per cent, and 7 per cent, respectively. The report also noted that solar output peaked in March, with the highest daily generation recorded on 27 March at 658 million units (MU). Despite curtailment, solar generation grew by 24 per cent YoY in the last quarter, rising from 39.5 billion units (BU) to 48.9 BU.

The highest-ever peak demand, recorded on 25 April, 2026, at 256 GW, was again met largely by thermal power. Solar contribution stood at 21.5 per cent, while wind accounted for 2 per cent. Contribution from gas stood at 2 per cent, hydro at 4.4 per cent, nuclear at 2.4 per cent, and energy storage at 0.1 per cent.