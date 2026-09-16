India emerges as IWG's 3rd-largest growth mkt with 43 new location signings

Hybrid workspace provider International Workplace Group (IWG) said it had signed 43 new locations in India during the first half of 2026, making the country the company’s third-largest growth market worldwide and its fastest-growing market in Asia. The growth came on the back of rising demand for flexible workspaces.

“Enterprises, GCCs and homegrown businesses are rethinking where their teams work and how much space they need, and flexible workspace is becoming an increasingly important part of that decision,” said Harsh Lambah, country head, India, IWG.

In India, all 43 H1 signings were executed through managed partnerships with local property owners. IWG currently operates 125 centres across 37 Indian cities under its Regus, Spaces and HQ brands, spanning major metros as well as emerging markets such as Coimbatore, Mohali, Ludhiana, Surat, Jaipur and Indore. Additionally, the company has a pipeline of more than 200 new centres across the country.

“We’re growing everywhere, from some of the world’s biggest cities to towns and communities where hybrid working is opening up completely new opportunities. Our capital-light strategy allows us to grow quickly, while helping our partners generate more value from their buildings,” said Christian Schmitz, chief executive officer of International Workplace Group.

The expansion coincides with broader momentum in India’s office market. According to data from JLL Research (REIS), flex operators saw activity increase by 14.2 per cent in H1 2026, accounting for 41.7 per cent of total leasing volumes across India’s top seven cities — the highest first-half market share on record for the segment. Over the same period, leasing activity by global capability centres (GCCs) also surged 14.2 per cent year-on-year.

The platform delivered record network growth by signing 728 new locations globally in H1 2026, expanding its global network to more than 6,000 signed locations across over 120 countries. Globally, expansion was led by the United States, with 187 new signings, followed by the United Kingdom with 62, India with 43 and China with 42. The group also reported record revenues and Ebitda during the period. Across its global network, 95 per cent of the new locations were secured through capital-light managed partnership agreements.

IWG estimates the long-term addressable market for flexible working globally at more than $2 trillion, driven by an estimated 1.2 billion white-collar workers.