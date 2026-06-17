Disruptions in supply chains to impact Global South for some time: PM Modi

The India-European Union (EU) trade deal will be formally signed by the end of the year and the two sides will accelerate work on an investment agreement, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday after her meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the Group of Seven (G7) Summit in Evian, France.

An exchange between Modi and his UK counterpart Keir Starmer at the summit venue on Wednesday suggested that the two sides have succeeded in overcoming an impasse in the India-UK free trade agreement. The two had held a bilateral meeting on the margins of the summit on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meetings with leaders attending the Group of Seven (G7) Summit and his intervention at the outreach session of the summit in Evian, France, focused on furthering trade and connectivity projects. In his intervention during one of the sessions at the summit, the Prime Minister said disruptions to fuel, fertiliser and food supply chains caused by the crisis in West Asia would continue to have a significant impact on the Global South for some time.

“If we are truly committed to strengthening international solidarity, the most vulnerable countries should not be left to bear the burden of these crises alone,” Modi said. He urged international financial institutions to develop support mechanisms that help developing countries absorb such shocks and sustain their economic resilience.

On Tuesday, the Prime Minister held bilateral meetings with Starmer, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. On Wednesday, the concluding day of the summit, Modi met European Commission President von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa. He also held bilateral meetings with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and United States President Donald Trump.

During his intervention in the session on “Reviving a Balanced, Shared and Sustainable Economic Growth for All”, Modi underlined the disruptions to the global economy, including energy supplies, caused by the conflict in West Asia. He proposed that India could work on connectivity projects with countries in Africa, Latin America and the Pacific island region, and that these projects could draw inspiration from the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC).

Modi said that by bringing together the capital of the G7, the talent of India and the ownership of countries across the Global South, “we may consider establishing the International Mobilisation Partnership for Accelerating Connectivity and Trade (IMPACT). Its objective should be to create corridors that connect trade, technology, energy and opportunity.”

The Prime Minister lauded France’s G7 Presidency for giving special importance to inclusive and sustainable growth “at a time when the world faces many challenges and uncertainties”. He said the question of growth is not limited to gross domestic product (GDP) numbers or trade figures alone. “The real question is: Who benefits from this growth? Who is included in it? And what direction is it taking?” he said.

On IMEC, Modi said the strategic corridor connects Asia, the Middle East and Europe, and will accelerate trade, strengthen supply chains and create new opportunities for investment, employment and innovation across partner countries. Today, there is a need to further advance such initiatives — characterised by local ownership, transparent financing and a clear vision for long-term sustainability, he said. While Modi did not mention China’s Belt and Road Initiative, it has faced criticism over unsustainable debt burdens and a lack of transparency.

The Prime Minister said developed countries, which are confronting the challenge of ageing populations, and the Global South, including India, which possess talent, enterprise and skills, should harness this natural complementarity.

“We may consider establishing a Global Skills Partnership. Under this framework, we can work together on skill mapping and promoting trusted skilled mobility,” he said.

Modi said India has concluded trade agreements with most of the countries represented at the G7 Summit. “This reflects India’s belief not in fragmentation, but in integration; not in protectionism, but in partnership; and not in uncertainty, but in shared prosperity,” he said.

Bilateral meetings

After Modi’s meeting with the EU leaders, von der Leyen posted on social media: “Since we have concluded the mother of all trade deals, we have been moving fast to deliver on our commitments. We will sign the Free Trade Agreement by the end of the year. And accelerate work on an investment agreement.”

“We will also step up security and defence cooperation. And join forces for better connectivity by advancing IMEC,” she said.

India and the EU announced the conclusion of negotiations for the trade deal on January 27 this year.

In his meeting with the UK Prime Minister, Modi and Starmer “looked forward to the early entry into force of the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement”. They noted the recent progress by the University of Liverpool in establishing a campus in Bengaluru, and by the University of York and the University of Bristol in setting up campuses in Mumbai.

According to reports, a conversation between Modi and Starmer caught on a microphone at the summit suggested the two sides have reached agreement on an outstanding issue related to the bilateral trade deal. “We did it,” Bloomberg reported Modi as saying to Starmer when the leaders were mingling. Starmer replied: “We did it. Yes, yes, yes, I hear. We got over the line. So this is good.”

There have been disagreements between the two sides over the UK’s new steel safeguard measures.