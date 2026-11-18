Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said India is on the verge of an economic disaster, citing widespread unemployment and shortcomings in the education system. Speaking at Columbia University in New York during his two-day visit to the US, the Leader of the Opposition said the country's young population was increasingly frustrated by the lack of opportunities and prospects for the future.

He made the remarks during an interaction with students and faculty at the university, responding to a question about the concerns and aspirations of India's younger generation.

"The blunt thing is that India is sitting on an economic disaster. That's the reality. One can brush it aside, the media can brush it aside, but India's got a massive unemployment problem. India's got a massive problem with its education system," Gandhi said.

He said that the frustration among young Indians, particularly those from middle-class families with formal education, stemmed from their inability to see a viable future for themselves.

Gandhi also pointed to a growing disconnect between young people and their parents over career choices and professional expectations. He said younger Indians were increasingly questioning whether the career paths followed by their parents remained relevant in the current economic environment.

"So what they're actually saying to their parents, and we're hearing this from the parents, listen, you're not successful, you don't have a job, you can't tell us to do what you did because it doesn't work," he said.

The Congress leader maintained that unemployment, limited career opportunities and weaknesses in the education system were among the country's pressing challenges.

BJP accuses Rahul Gandhi of anti-India propaganda

Responding to Gandhi's remarks, the national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Pradeep Bhandari, said Gandhi was portraying India negatively during his overseas engagements.

In a post on X, Bhandari dubbed Gandhi the "Leader of Anti-India Propaganda" and questioned his description of India as an economic disaster, arguing that the country was recognised as the world's fastest-growing major economy. "Rahul Gandhi's inherent hate for India's progress and Indian democracy makes him speak ill about India every time he goes abroad!" Bhandari said.

Gandhi's US visit includes academic engagements with students and faculty at American universities. Following his interaction at Columbia University, he was scheduled to visit the University of Chicago on Wednesday.