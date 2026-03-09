Monday, March 09, 2026 | 12:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India favours peace, return to dialogue: Jaishankar on West Asia conflict

India favours peace, return to dialogue: Jaishankar on West Asia conflict

Making a suo moto statement on the conflict in Rajya Sabha, he said the well being and security of the Indian community in the region remains the government's priority

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Mar 09 2026 | 11:58 AM IST

India favours peace and return to dialogue and diplomacy and advocates de-escalation, restraint and ensuring safety of civilians, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Monday on the widening West Asia conflict.

Making a suo moto statement on the conflict in Rajya Sabha, he said the well being and security of the Indian community in the region remains the government's priority.

"We will continue to work with the governments in the region towards the end," he said. "Our national interest, including energy security and trade goals, will always be paramount."  On the spike in energy prices following the conflict that broke out when the US and Israel attacked Iran and Tehran reiterated by attacking US bases in the neighbouring regions as well as Israel, he said the government remains committed to ensuring energy security that fully takes into account availability, costs, and risks of energy markets.

 

"For us, the interest of Indian consumers has and will always be in the overriding priority. Where required, Indian diplomacy has supported the endeavours of our energy enterprises in this volatile situation," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 09 2026 | 11:58 AM IST

