India sees warmest August since 1901 as monsoon rainfall deficit hits 13.8%

India recorded its warmest August since records began in 1901, with the country’s average temperature rising to 28.01 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department ( IMD ) said on Monday.

The month also saw the highest average minimum temperature for August since 1901, at 24.36 degrees Celsius, compared with the normal of 23.68 degrees Celsius.

The heat came alongside below-normal monsoon rainfall , with India receiving 16.3 per cent less rain than normal in August.

August rainfall seventh lowest since 2001

India received 213.3 mm of rain in August, making it the seventh-lowest rainfall recorded for the month since 2001, according to the IMD.

Four low-pressure systems developed during August and remained active for a combined 26 days. However, their rainfall was largely concentrated over the Indo-Gangetic plains, leaving several other parts of the country with inadequate rain.

Overall, monsoon rainfall during June-August was 13.8 per cent below normal. As of August 31, around 350 districts, or 47 per cent of the country, had received deficient or very deficient rainfall.

September rainfall likely to remain below normal

The IMD expects the rainfall situation to remain weak in September. All-India rainfall for the month is likely to be below normal and less than 91 per cent of the LPA.

The LPA for September is 167.9 mm, based on rainfall data for the 1971-2020 period. The weather department also expects average maximum temperatures in September to remain above normal.

The below-normal rainfall outlook comes after a deficient monsoon season so far, with several regions recording significant shortfalls.

Southern, eastern regions face rainfall deficit

Southern Peninsular India, which includes Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, recorded a cumulative rainfall deficiency of 24.2 per cent during the monsoon season so far.

East and North East India recorded a larger deficiency of 25.7 per cent.

Punjab, eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, southern West Bengal, Sikkim and Meghalaya were among the states that received below-normal rainfall during the season.

El Nino adds to rainfall concerns

IMD Director General of Meteorology Mrutyunjay Mohapatra told news agency PTI that strong El Nino conditions are currently prevailing over the equatorial Pacific Ocean. Sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern parts of the equatorial Pacific are above normal, he said. These conditions are expected to strengthen further in the coming months.

The IMD has linked the moderate to strong El Nino conditions to the below-normal rainfall during August.

Despite the presence of four low-pressure systems, their limited spread meant that rainfall was concentrated in some areas instead of being distributed more widely across the country.