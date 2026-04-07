India searches shift to AI, work-life balance, culture: Kantar 2026

For a country as diverse as India, could any one theme dominate what its citizens searched for on Google? Of course not. The searches went from culture to technology, from economy to entertainment in 2025.

Artificial intelligence (AI) entered everyday infrastructure, as did caution around digital risks. Gen Alpha's digital interaction was parentally controlled, while technology for senior citizens saw a rise. Upskilling at work remained a priority, but curiosity rose about occupational burnout and micro retirement. These were some of the trends in ‘India in Search’ 2026 report by marketing data and analytics firm Kantar released on Tuesday. The second edition of the report was anchored by the theme: Search shows the future. “The searches went beyond category level, there were cultural trajectories. No category or brand-specific searches and findings were more diversified,” says Soumya Mohanty, managing director and chief client solutions officer, South Asia, Kantar in an interaction with Business Standard.

How is AI shaping India’s search behaviour?

Average monthly searches for AI adoption, including creation, transcribing tools and hyper-specific utilities were 235 million, a 154 per cent rise year-on-year (Y-o-Y). AI also entered spirituality with a 400 per cent and 83 per cent increase in searches for Mahabharat AI and Gita GPT respectively. The traditions were further rebranded with a 100 per cent increase in searches for female priests for weddings and a 267 per cent increase in Navratri gifting. Searches for the emerging trend of bhajan clubbing, backed by youngsters, saw a spike of nearly 26,900 per cent Y-o-Y.

What trends are visible across age groups?

The report also reveals how Gen Alpha (2010-2025) and senior citizens—the two ends of the age spectrum—are decoding the digitally powered ecosystem. Gen Alpha is growing in a digitally enabled but tightly supervised environment, with a 241 per cent increase in searches related to safe search filters and a 124 per cent increase in Android parental control. “With conversations around internet regulations for children, Gen Alpha may have limited direct exposure. Therefore, searches for safe internet and parental control is rising,” notes Mohanty. On the other hand, for those above 40, technology is leading the way toward a more self-reliant future. Apps for older adults have seen a 60 per cent rise while searches for ‘iPhone senior’ have risen over 1,000 per cent.

How are work and lifestyle concerns influencing searches?

Indian employees’ conflict with work-life balance is further reflected in the report with a rise in searches for both job-related anxieties and upskilling. While layoff fear persists, there is growing interest in concepts like job hugging (2,300 per cent Y-o-Y), micro retirements (800 per cent Y-o-Y), and occupational burnout (86 per cent Y-o-Y). Upskilling is led by interest in AI/ML courses with a 49 per cent increase. “People are thinking about trends like easing down, early retirement etc., but that is not really happening. In fact, with AI, more upskilling is required,” she says.

Why are people searching for offline experiences?

The report findings also suggest that after years of digital saturation, the people are seeking physical and social experiences. Searches like “Escape rooms near me,” “coffee rave party,” “live music,” and “craft-based outings” reveal the intent of showing up. “People are now searching online about how they can spend their time offline. That is a sort of intersection,” says Mohanty. The interest in slowing down is also rising. Report suggests that people are going for experiences that reward time, involvement, and mindful participation. For example, knitting as a hobby has seen a 50 per cent rise, meanwhile searches for homemade dog treats rose sharply. People on the internet are also exploring identity frameworks outside traditional institutions, with a rise in searches for ideological thinkers like Karl Marx (123 per cent) and the meanings of ‘secular’ and 'feminist’ grew by 22 per cent and 50 per cent, respectively.

How is search influencing consumer decisions?

Further, Mohanty notes that search is now intent-based and is helping people make conscious consumption decisions. For example, searches for beauty products with scientific backing (3 per cent), culinary explorations led by experimentation and protein content (7 per cent), and climate-impacted searches (22 per cent) like air purifiers and ultraviolet protection factor clothing are framing buying decisions. “The search is the first step of buying. It has now become smarter. People are using it to verify whatever claims a brand is making,” says Mohanty.