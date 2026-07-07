India, Indonesia to jointly develop Sabang Port; sign BrahMos, Astra deals

India and Indonesia on Tuesday signed an agreement to expand cooperation in defence, maritime security and critical minerals. Indonesia has also decided to procure India’s indigenous BrahMos and Astra missiles, news agency PTI reported.

The series of strategic deals was announced during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jakarta.

The two nations also decided to jointly develop Indonesia's Sabang Port, located near the strategic Strait of Malacca, PTI reported. The project, roughly 100 miles from India’s Great Nicobar port project, is expected to complement the planned transshipment hub and boost the country’s maritime connectivity in the Indo-Pacific.

In the critical minerals sector, India plans to invest in manufacturing facilities in Indonesia for steel, nickel and rare-earth permanent magnets, as New Delhi seeks to diversify supply chains.

The two countries also agreed to collaborate on developing Indonesia-specific electronic voting machines (EVMs), expanding cooperation beyond defence and trade.

The agreements were signed after delegation-level talks between PM Modi and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.

At a joint press briefing, PM Modi said the two countries had reached an agreement to enhance defence exchanges, disaster management and industrial cooperation.

"Growing trust between India and Indonesia is strengthening our defence, security and maritime cooperation," the Prime Minister said.

Calling the relationship one of growing strategic importance, PM Modi said the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership forged in 2018 was "taking a new flight today".

"We are taking important steps in every area- development, security, technology, culture and education. I am confident that from today, a golden chapter of the India-Indonesia partnership will begin. This golden chapter will have a very large positive impact on the world of the 21st century," he said.

PM Modi is on a three-day visit to Indonesia at President Subianto's invitation. The visit is aimed at strengthening India’s Act East Policy and boosting the India-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.