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India, Indonesia to jointly develop Sabang Port; sign BrahMos, Astra deals

The agreements, signed during PM Modi's visit to Jakarta, span defence, Indo-Pacific maritime cooperation, critical minerals, and industrial supply chains

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, in Jakarta, Indonesia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, in Jakarta, Indonesia | PTI Photo

Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2026 | 12:05 PM IST

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India and Indonesia on Tuesday signed an agreement to expand cooperation in defence, maritime security and critical minerals. Indonesia has also decided to procure India’s indigenous BrahMos and Astra missiles, news agency PTI reported.
 
The series of strategic deals was announced during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jakarta. 
 
The two nations also decided to jointly develop Indonesia's Sabang Port, located near the strategic Strait of Malacca, PTI reported. The project, roughly 100 miles from India’s Great Nicobar port project, is expected to complement the planned transshipment hub and boost the country’s maritime connectivity in the Indo-Pacific.
 
In the critical minerals sector, India plans to invest in manufacturing facilities in Indonesia for steel, nickel and rare-earth permanent magnets, as New Delhi seeks to diversify supply chains.
 
 
The two countries also agreed to collaborate on developing Indonesia-specific electronic voting machines (EVMs), expanding cooperation beyond defence and trade.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto on his arrival in Jakarta, Indonesia. (@MEAIndia/X via PTI Photo)

PM Modi arrives in Jakarta to further strengthen India's Act East Policy

 
The agreements were signed after delegation-level talks between PM Modi and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.
 
At a joint press briefing, PM Modi said the two countries had reached an agreement to enhance defence exchanges, disaster management and industrial cooperation.
 
"Growing trust between India and Indonesia is strengthening our defence, security and maritime cooperation," the Prime Minister said.
 
Calling the relationship one of growing strategic importance, PM Modi said the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership forged in 2018 was "taking a new flight today".
 
"We are taking important steps in every area- development, security, technology, culture and education. I am confident that from today, a golden chapter of the India-Indonesia partnership will begin. This golden chapter will have a very large positive impact on the world of the 21st century," he said.
 
PM Modi is on a three-day visit to Indonesia at President Subianto's invitation. The visit is aimed at strengthening India’s Act East Policy and boosting the India-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

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Topics : Narendra Modi India-Indonesia Indonesia BrahMos Brahmos missile Astra Ministry of External Affairs BS Web Reports

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First Published: Jul 07 2026 | 12:05 PM IST

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