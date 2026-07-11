India is a launchpad for global growth: PM Modi woos New Zealand investors

India is not only a market but a launchpad for global growth, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday as he invited New Zealand's top business leaders to invest in diverse sectors of the Indian economy.

In an interaction with a select group of CEOs and corporate leaders in Auckland, Modi said the landmark India-New Zealand free trade agreement - signed earlier this year - would add depth and dynamism to the bilateral economic ties and open new opportunities for market access, investment and talent mobility.

PM Modi emphasised that the two nations' shared democratic values, diversity and commitment to sustainable development provide a robust foundation for an ambitious, forward-looking economic partnership.

"In India, we have made reform, perform, and transform the basis of governance. Today, India has policy stability, political stability, and continuity of growth," he said.

"Therefore, our message to the world is: India is not only a market; India is a launchpad for global growth," Modi said.

The prime minister made the remarks shortly after holding wide-ranging talks with his New Zealand counterpart Christopher Luxon that led to 18 key outcomes, including 10 agreements.

Modi also made a mention of a decision to upgrade the bilateral ties between the two countries to the level of strategic partnership.

"This is not just a diplomatic milestone; it is a new resolve for our shared future. This year, a free trade agreement was signed between the two countries in a record time of nine months," he said.

"This will open new opportunities for market access, investment, services, technology, and talent mobility for all of you. I am confident that by working with renewed vigour and enthusiasm, we will double bilateral trade by 2030," he added.

In the bilateral talks, New Zealand committed to invest USD 20 billion in India over the next 15 years.

"This is not just about investment, but also a commitment to participate in India's development journey," Modi told business leaders.

"Today, India is the world's fastest-growing major economy. Our growing middle class, large-scale digital adoption, and infrastructure push make India a unique growth story," he said.

The prime minister also highlighted some of the policy initiatives rolled out by his government to boost economic growth.

"To promote manufacturing in India, we have launched the production-linked Incentive scheme. Under this, approximately USD 20 billion of support is being provided in 14 sectors ranging from food processing to textiles," he said.

"I invite all of you to be a part of this manufacturing momentum. Airports, regional connectivity, air cargo, and tourism are growing rapidly in India," he said.

Modi also talked about potential collaboration between the two sides in the dairy, agriculture and food processing sectors.

"New Zealand has vast expertise in horticulture, dairy science, and forestry. India has strengths in the consumer market, food parks, and agri-tech talent. Together, we can build farm-to-market value chains and global export platforms," Modi said.

The prime minister also invited New Zealand investors and business houses to partner with India in infrastructure development, logistics, clean energy, urban mobility, water management, waste management and digital economy sectors.

Speaking about India's start-up ecosystem, he called for closer engagement between the private sectors of both countries in the fields of innovation, fintech and emerging technologies.

Modi also called upon the business leaders to expand investment and commercial partnerships and help realise the target of doubling bilateral trade to NZD 7 billion, which is approximately Rs 35,000 crore, by 2030.

He emphasised that the India-New Zealand economic partnership could become a model for inclusive and sustainable trade and a platform for innovation and prosperity.