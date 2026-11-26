India accounted for the highest number of videos removed by YouTube for violating its Community Guidelines in the April-June 2026 quarter, according to the latest YouTube Community Guidelines Transparency Report.

The report, which tracks YouTube’s enforcement of its content policies, showed that the video platform removed a total of 11.15 million videos globally during the three months for violating its Community Guidelines.

India was followed by the US, Indonesia, Brazil and Bangladesh, while Pakistan ranked sixth.

The data is based on the country or region of upload, determined by the uploader’s Internet Protocol (IP) address at the time the video was uploaded. YouTube said its Community Guidelines are enforced consistently across the world and that videos removed for violating these policies are taken down globally.

Why did YouTube remove videos?

The report showed that child safety violations accounted for the largest share of video removals, at 68.2 per cent of the total, while harassment and cyberbullying accounted for the second-largest share, at 11.3 per cent.

These were followed by violent or graphic content at 5.2 per cent, harmful or dangerous content at 5.1 per cent, and nudity or sexual content at 4.9 per cent.

How does YouTube detect content violations?

YouTube said it relies on a combination of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered systems and human reviewers to enforce its content policies.

Automated systems were the source of first detection for 11 million videos removed during the quarter, while users flagged 123,855 videos and organisations flagged 30,400. A government agency was identified as the source of first detection for one video that was subsequently removed.

YouTube removes 2.73 million channels over policy violations

The quarterly report also highlighted the scale of enforcement against spam and abusive activity on the platform. YouTube removed 2.73 million channels globally during the quarter, with spam, deceptive practices and scams accounting for 84.5 per cent of channel removals.

When a channel is terminated, all videos uploaded to it are removed. As a result, 86.68 million videos were taken down during the quarter as part of channel-level terminations.

Separately, YouTube removed nearly 1.55 billion comments for violating its Community Guidelines during the April-June period. Automated systems accounted for 99.9 per cent of the first detections of comments subsequently removed.

YouTube said its moderation process combines automated detection with human review, particularly for content that requires a deeper understanding of context and nuance. Trained human reviewers assess such material, while their inputs are also used to refine YouTube’s enforcement models.