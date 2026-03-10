Why shifting LPG imports beyond Gulf may not quickly ease India supply

As the war in West Asia disrupts energy supplies through the Strait of Hormuz, India is exploring alternative routes and suppliers for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). However, shipments from these locations take significantly longer to reach the country compared to supplies from the Gulf, creating fresh supply challenges.

How much LPG does India consume?

LPG, a mix of propane and butane, is primarily used as cooking fuel and is imported mainly by state-run retailers Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) before being sold at subsidised prices to households.

India consumes about 31.3 million tonnes of LPG annually, of which nearly 87 per cent is used in homes, while the rest is consumed by commercial establishments such as hotels and restaurants.

Around 62–65 per cent of the country’s demand is met through imports. More than 90 per cent of roughly 20.5 million metric tonnes of LPG imports in 2024 came from West Asian suppliers. India imported about 23.3 million tonnes of LPG in 2025, up 8.4 per cent from 2024, according to Kpler data.

India’s LPG demand is also projected to grow. The International Energy Agency estimates that demand will expand at an average of 2.5 per cent annually between 2024 and 2030, reaching about 1.2 million barrels per day, or roughly 37.7 million tonnes.

What options does India have?

India sources LPG from international energy companies including the UAE’s Adnoc and Algeria’s state-run Sonatrach, among others, according to a Moneycontrol report.

Shipments from Australia, Algeria, Canada and the United States are currently en route to India, the report said.

Although the majority of LPG imports have traditionally come from West Asia, India began diversifying supply in June last year following earlier regional tensions.

In February 2026, India signed contracts to import about 2.2 million tonnes per annum of LPG from the United States, accounting for nearly 10 per cent of total LPG imports.

Alternative routes take longer

A key advantage of importing energy from Gulf countries is the short shipping distance. Cargoes from Iraq, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Kuwait typically reach Indian ports within seven to eight days.

By contrast, shipments from Brazil or Guyana can take 25 to 45 days to reach India. Supplies from the United States also take around 45 days on average.

Diversification to distant suppliers could delay deliveries and raise transportation costs, complicating supply management.

Signs of strain at home

Oil marketing companies have temporarily stopped supply of Non-Domestic Non-Exempted (NDNE) LPG across Punjab. The suspension affects commercial cylinders of 19 kg, 47.5 kg and 425 kg.

Distributors have also been instructed not to accept refill bookings before the mandatory 25-day gap period, affecting commercial users dependent on 19 kg and jumbo cylinders.

LPG prices have risen. Domestic cylinders have been increased by ₹60, while commercial cylinders have become costlier by ₹114.5. Non-subsidised LPG now costs ₹913 per 14.2-kg cylinder in Delhi, up from ₹853 earlier, according to Indian Oil Corporation data.

Government response

With gas shipments through the Strait of Hormuz facing disruption and suppliers invoking force majeure, the government has invoked the Essential Commodities Act to divert natural gas supplies to priority sectors.

According to a notification issued late Monday, gas will be supplied to priority sectors in proportion to their average consumption over the past six months, depending on availability.

As tensions persist, India’s ability to balance diversification, cost and timely delivery will determine how effectively it manages LPG supply stress in the coming months.