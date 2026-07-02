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India must promote languages like German, French, Japanese: Piyush Goyal

Goyal called for greater focus on Japanese, German and French, citing demand for language-skilled professionals in Japan. His remarks come as CBSE rolls out the three-language framework

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal (File Photo: PTI)

Akshita Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2026 | 1:22 PM IST

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Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday called for greater emphasis on learning of foreign languages such as Japanese, German and French, citing high demand for "skilled caregivers" in foreign countries. 
 
Speaking at an event by NDTV about India-Japan ties, Goyal said Japan's demand for skilled professionals extends beyond technical expertise to language proficiency.
 
"Japan is looking for highly skilled caregivers. They want Japanese language proficiency. We must promote language skills in India, such as German, French, Japanese," Goyal said.
 
Goyal's comments came as Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in New Delhi during her three-day visit to India.
 

India-Japan ties should move to the next level: Goyal

India and Japan are expected to review the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation under the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership, with discussions covering investment, technology, supply chains and economic cooperation.

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Goyal emphasised that India shares a "strategic relationship" with Japan and the partnership should move to "the next level".
 
The Union minister also spoke about Japan's long-standing role in India's industrial development. "Suzuki helped India become a global power in auto," Goyal told NDTV. He added that Japanese participation has contributed to the development of infrastructure and automobile manufacturing, including India's dedicated freight corridor project.

What the new three-language framework means for students

Under the framework, students in Class IX will study three languages, with at least two being Indian languages. Students currently in Class X are exempt from the new requirement, while those in Classes VII, VIII and IX will not have to appear for a board examination in the third language when they reach Class X. The third language will instead be assessed internally by schools.  
 
CBSE said the policy aligns with the National Education Policy 2020 recommendation that students learn three languages, with at least two being native to India. The board said the objective is to make language learning a "meaningful, engaging, and enriching experience" while promoting proficiency in multiple Indian languages.
 
The guidelines allow students who already study two Indian languages to choose either another Indian language or a non-native language such as English or French as their third language.

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Topics : Piyush Goyal three language formula CBSE New education policy Japan BS Web Reports

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First Published: Jul 02 2026 | 1:22 PM IST

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