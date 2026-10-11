CAQM panel proposes car cabin filters, roadside emission checks in Delhi

The Commission for Air Quality Management’s (CAQM’s) expert committee has proposed mandatory air filtration inside vehicle cabins, roadside checks to identify highly polluting vehicles, and financial incentives to encourage owners to switch to electric vehicles, as part of a wider plan to tackle air pollution in Delhi-NCR.

The interim report, submitted to CAQM on August 18, was reviewed by Business Standard. Beyond phasing out older vehicles and setting targets for electric vehicle (EV) sales, it recommended changes to how people travel, park their vehicles and charge EVs, alongside measures to make converting existing vehicles to electric power more affordable.

The committee has called for mandatory filtration of fine particulate matter (PM2.5) and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) in the outside air entering vehicle cabins. PM2.5 refers to tiny airborne particles that can penetrate deep into the lungs, while VOCs are carbon-based chemicals that can enter the air from various sources and affect health.

The report stated: “Given the high ambient PM2.5 levels in Delhi-NCR, PM2.5 and VOC filtration for external air entering vehicle cabins should be made mandatory.” The recommendation does not specify an implementation deadline or the vehicle categories that would be covered.

In-cabin air-filtration technology is already available in India, with carmakers offering built-in air purifiers in models such as the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Creta and Kia Sonet, depending on the variant. The technology is also available as an accessory. Maruti Suzuki lists replacement PM2.5 cabin filters for ₹575-675 and a combined filter using activated carbon for ₹900, while Hyundai Mobis sells a three-layer car air purifier for ₹6,422.

However, the products differ in their filtration capabilities, and the availability of an air purifier does not by itself establish compliance with the committee’s proposed requirement to filter both PM2.5 particles and VOCs.

CAQM, in its report, has also proposed making remote sensing of emissions mandatory for private and commercial vehicles. The system uses roadside equipment to measure pollutants from passing vehicles without requiring each one to stop at a testing centre.

“Remote sensing of emissions from commercial and private vehicles should be mandated from April 1, 2028. Data generated through these systems should be used to identify vehicles that significantly exceed applicable emission standards, and where appropriate, trigger further inspection, mandatory repair, re-testing, and vehicle recall or corrective action,” the report stated.

The readings would help enforcement agencies identify vehicles that may require further checks and repairs. The committee has also recommended developing Indian-made remote-sensing equipment to reduce costs and support wider deployment. The proposal is intended to strengthen the existing pollution-under-control testing system rather than rely only on periodic checks.

Remote sensing of vehicle emissions has already been tested in India, including Delhi-NCR, but the technology has yet to be deployed at scale for routine enforcement. The system uses roadside equipment to measure pollutants in a vehicle’s exhaust as it passes, while cameras capture its number plate to link the reading to registration records. A campaign in Delhi and Gurugram measured around 112,000 vehicles between December 2022 and April 2023. The International Council on Clean Transportation said in July 2026 that national guidelines for the technology were yet to be finalised.

The CAQM report stated that cleaner vehicles alone will not solve the region’s transport-related pollution. It recommended expanding bus fleets, linking metro services with buses, e-rickshaws and bike-sharing, and building safer walking and cycling routes to help people complete the last part of their journeys.

“The objective should be to make public and shared transport convenient, reliable and economically attractive, rather than relying only on restrictions on private vehicles,” the report stated.

The committee has also proposed parking management plans across Delhi-NCR, with different parking charges for cars and two-wheelers. It recommended congestion-pricing zones, where motorists pay to use specified areas, with the revenue reserved for public transport and other forms of mobility. Intelligent traffic management systems at busy junctions and higher taxes on more polluting vehicles and fuels are also proposed.

For owners who cannot immediately replace their vehicles, the panel has recommended financial support for converting existing two-wheelers and three-wheelers to electric power. Such retrofitting involves replacing a petrol or diesel engine and related components with a certified electric powertrain, allowing the existing vehicle to run without tailpipe emissions.

The report proposed cash incentives of ₹20,000 for a certified electric two-wheeler retrofit and ₹40,000 for a three-wheeler auto-rickshaw conversion. It also recommended loans, insurance coverage, a dedicated regulatory framework and clear certification requirements.

Owners could receive a five-year extension of their vehicle fitness certificate, waiver of re-registration fees and permits renewable for 10 years after certified conversion.

The committee has proposed purchase and scrappage incentives to encourage owners to replace older internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, which run on petrol or diesel, with zero-tailpipe-emission vehicles.

The suggested support for electric autos is ₹50,000, ₹40,000 and ₹30,000 over three years, alongside a ₹25,000 scrappage incentive. For electric two-wheelers, the proposed purchase support is ₹30,000, ₹20,000 and ₹10,000 over three years, with ₹10,000 for scrapping an old vehicle.

For electric light goods vehicles, the proposed purchase incentives are ₹1 lakh, ₹75,000 and ₹50,000 over three years, with a ₹50,000 scrappage incentive. The report also proposed ₹1 lakh in purchase support for electric taxis and private light motor vehicles during 2026-28, followed by ₹60,000 for private light motor vehicles during 2028-30. A ₹1 lakh scrappage incentive is proposed for taxis and private light motor vehicles. These are recommendations, not approved benefits.

The panel has further recommended that the existing 5 per cent goods and services tax (GST) rate on EVs continue until 2032. Scrappage support would be linked to purchasing a zero-tailpipe-emission replacement within six months. Incentives for older BS-I, BS-II and BS-III vehicles could be available for one year, while those for BS-IV vehicles could continue for three years.

To address charging access, the report called for a Right to Charge law across Delhi-NCR. This would give EV owners a legal right to install chargers in their allocated parking spaces, including in basements, subject to safety rules.

Homeowners and tenants would have the same right, while resident welfare associations and building managers should not unreasonably deny installations or insist on unnecessary no-objection certificates.

The committee recommended that electricity distribution companies provide the required service within 15 days wherever technically feasible. New buildings should be equipped for EV charging, while residential and office complexes without individually allocated parking should provide shared charging facilities for at least 20 per cent of their parking capacity.

The report also proposed exempting EV charging from GST for at least three years.