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Delhi to see rain, thunderstorms as IMD forecasts showers across India

Delhi is likely to receive rain and thunderstorms on Sunday, while the IMD has forecast widespread rainfall with heavy to very heavy showers in several parts of the country

Delhi Rains, Rain

Students play at Kartavya Path amid monsoon showers, in New Delhi (Photo:PTI)

Shreya Keshri New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2026 | 10:54 AM IST

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Delhi is likely to receive another spell of rain and thunderstorms on Sunday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting very light to light rainfall across the national capital over the next few days.

Weather forecast for Delhi

The capital is likely to remain partly cloudy on Sunday, with a spell of rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning possible during the afternoon and evening. Rainfall is expected to continue over the next few days, while temperatures are likely to remain in the low to mid-30s.
 
The IMD’s broader warning has also forecast isolated heavy rainfall over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi in the coming days.
 

Weather across India

Rainfall is expected to remain active across several parts of the country, with heavy to very heavy showers likely in parts of central, eastern, northeastern and western India.
 
In the north, rain and thunderstorms are likely across the Himalayan region and parts of the northern plains. Uttarakhand could see heavy rainfall, while Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and adjoining areas are expected to receive widespread showers over the next few days.

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Light rain likely in Delhi as IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in 9 states

 
Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh are likely to see widespread rainfall and thunderstorms. Rainfall activity will remain active over West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, Bihar and Jharkhand.
 
The IMD has forecast widespread rainfall across Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and other northeastern states.
 
Konkan and Goa, Gujarat and parts of Maharashtra are likely to receive widespread rainfall.
 
Several parts of the southern peninsula are likely to receive rain, with Kerala, Telangana and parts of Andhra Pradesh among the areas expected to see heavier spells. Thunderstorms and gusty winds are also likely over parts of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana.

Warning for fishermen

The Met department has also issued warnings for fishermen over parts of the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal, as strong winds and rough sea conditions are expected in some areas through September 16. 

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First Published: Sep 13 2026 | 10:54 AM IST