Heavy rain likely in south, several parts of India; Delhi to stay dry

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall in parts of southern India, with several other regions also likely to receive rain and thunderstorms over the coming days. Meanwhile, Delhi is expected to remain dry with mainly clear skies.

Heavy rain is likely at isolated places over Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, while fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is expected over Kerala and coastal Karnataka. Parts of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana are also likely to see thunderstorms, gusty winds and rain.

The IMD has also said the southwest monsoon has withdrawn from the remaining parts of north India, along with Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, and some parts of Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra.

Weather across India

Rainfall is expected to remain active over several parts of southern, eastern and northeastern India. Kerala, Tamil Nadu and parts of Karnataka are likely to receive fairly widespread to widespread showers between October 4 and 6.

Rain and thunderstorms are also likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, north interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Eastern and northeastern India are also expected to receive isolated to scattered rainfall. Rain is likely over Odisha, West Bengal, Sikkim, Jharkhand and Bihar, while parts of the Northeast may see thunderstorms and lightning.

Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are likely to see scattered rainfall, with thunderstorms and gusty winds possible in parts of Chhattisgarh.

Northwest India is expected to see increased rainfall activity over the coming days, with rain likely over parts of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi.

Delhi weather forecast

Delhi is expected to remain dry, with mainly clear skies and no rain forecast on Sunday. The maximum temperature is likely to remain between 35 and 37 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may settle between 22 and 24 degrees Celsius.

The weather is expected to become partly cloudy later in the week, but the IMD has forecast no rain. The maximum temperature is likely to fall gradually to around 31-33 degrees Celsius. The capital recorded 37.1 degrees Celsius as its maximum temperature at Safdarjung on Saturday, with no rainfall.