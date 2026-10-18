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Home / India News / Heavy rain to continue in South India till Oct 23; Delhi to stay dry

Heavy rain to continue in South India till Oct 23; Delhi to stay dry

The IMD has forecast heavy rain across parts of south peninsular India until October 23, while Delhi is expected to remain dry with mainly clear skies

Delhi Rains, Rain

People wearing raincoats walk across a road during heavy rainfall (Photo:PTI)

Shreya Keshri New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2026 | 10:03 AM IST

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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a prolonged spell of rainfall over south peninsular India, with heavy showers likely in several states through October 23.
 
Meanwhile, Delhi is expected to remain dry, with mainly clear skies and maximum temperatures ranging from 31 to 35 degrees Celsius over the coming days.
 

Heavy rain likely in south India 

Rainfall is expected to continue across southern India, with heavy showers likely in several parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Karnataka and Lakshadweep over the coming days. 
The IMD has also forecast heavy rainfall in coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on Sunday. Isolated heavy showers are likely in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal through the week, while Kerala and Mahe and south interior Karnataka are expected to receive heavy rainfall through October 23.
 
 

Weather across India 

The IMD has forecast no significant weather activity over northwest, central, eastern and northeastern India during the week. However, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are likely over parts of western India, including Goa, Konkan, Marathwada and parts of Maharashtra, through the early part of the week. 

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Hot and humid conditions are also likely over Konkan and Goa.
 
The IMD has also advised fishermen not to venture into the Arabian Sea along and off the Karnataka and Kerala coasts and over the Lakshadweep area during the next few days.  
 

Will Delhi receive rainfall this week? 

Delhi is likely to see mainly clear skies on Sunday, with no rainfall forecast. The maximum temperature is expected to remain between 31 and 33 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature settled at 18.6 degrees Celsius.
 
The weather is expected to remain dry over the next several days, with mainly clear skies. Maximum temperatures are forecast to stay between 31 and 33 degrees Celsius until Tuesday, rising to 32-34 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday and 33-35 degrees by Saturday. 

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First Published: Oct 18 2026 | 10:03 AM IST