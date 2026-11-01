Tejas, Amca top priority as new IAF chief Dixit sets out 'VAYU' agenda

The indigenous Tejas Mark-1A (Mk1A) and Mk2 fighters and the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), along with Indian sensors and weapons, are the Indian Air Force's (IAF's) highest priority, Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit said in New Delhi on Sunday, a day after taking over as the 29th Chief of the Air Staff.

“We will fight with Indian solutions,” Dixit said, adding that the force would have these systems in numbers sufficient to meet the demands of sustained operations. Restoring the IAF's combat strength towards its sanctioned level, he said, would also be his “foremost task”.

“Our responsibility is to fight and win, but most importantly it is to deter conflict through credible air power,” he said.

State-run Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) was due to begin delivering the first tranche of the 180 Tejas Mk1A aircraft on order in February 2024. Held up partly by the late delivery of the jet's American-made engines, it has delivered none at the time of writing. The IAF, with 29 active fighter squadrons against a sanctioned strength of 42, is at its lowest strength in 60 years.

Dixit, who succeeded Air Chief Marshal A P Singh (retired) on Saturday, set out his priorities under a single word, 'VAYU', with each letter standing for one of four pillars: vigilance and readiness, 'Aatmanirbharta' (self-reliance), 'Yukti' (ingenuity) and unity of effort.

On readiness, he said: “Every squadron, every radar, every air defence unit along with each and every air warrior must be ready to respond at a moment's notice.”

Under 'Yukti', Dixit listed innovation in doctrine, procedures and technology. This would cover networked, artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled command and control, layered counter-drone defence, responsive maintenance, force protection and resilience, as well as the use of near-space as an operational domain for the IAF. These areas, he said, would be constantly monitored and progressed.

On unity of effort, Dixit said the IAF would plan and fight as one with the Army, the Navy and national agencies, in step with the vision of 'JAI': Jointness, Aatmanirbharta and Innovation.

“Air power delivers most when it is integrated from the very first plan,” he said.

In recent months, the armed forces have sent the government a proposal, including a blueprint, for integrating them into theatre commands. It awaits clearance from the Cabinet Committee on Security, the body empowered to approve it.

Dixit said the security environment remained demanding. “The character of war is being reshaped by new technologies,” he added, citing drones, long-range precision weapons, space, cyber, AI and the electromagnetic spectrum.

The IAF, he said, must transform into the force India will need in the next decade while always remaining ready to fight and win.

Dixit said that under the leadership of his predecessor, Singh, in Operation Sindoor, the IAF displayed what precise and decisive air power can achieve.

“I thank him for handing over a force in a high state of readiness,” he said.

Earlier in the morning, Dixit paid homage at the National War Memorial to those who made the supreme sacrifice.

“Their courage is the standard against which we will measure ourselves,” he said.

He said the training, professional excellence, morale, safety, welfare and dignity of the IAF's personnel would have his personal attention.

Addressing citizens, Dixit said: “Your air force is vigilant, ready and resolute.” The force's commitment, he said, was “to remain ready, to keep transforming and to deliver whenever the nation calls”.

The Tejas Mk1A is an upgraded variant of the Tejas, India's indigenously developed light combat aircraft, while the Mk2, a more advanced variant, has yet to fly in prototype form.

The AMCA, meanwhile, is India's stealth combat aircraft under development. It is being taken forward through an industry partnership model, and the process of identifying the company or consortium that will help develop and build its prototypes is underway.