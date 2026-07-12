IMD forecasts heavy rain across India, Delhi to remain largely dry

As the southwest monsoon remains active across the country, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread rainfall and heavy showers across several regions over the coming days, while Delhi is expected to witness relatively subdued weather on Sunday.

The weather office has predicted partly cloudy to generally cloudy conditions over the national capital, with no significant rainfall activity expected during the day. However, isolated showers may occur over the next few days as monsoon conditions remain active across India.

What is the Delhi weather forecast?

According to the IMD, Delhi is likely to witness a partly cloudy to generally cloudy sky on Sunday. The maximum temperature is expected to remain around 37-39 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to hover around 26-28 degrees Celsius.

The city’s maximum temperature rose on Saturday, with the IMD forecasting cloudy skies and no significant rainfall for the next few days.

Where will heavy rainfall continue?

The IMD has forecast an active monsoon spell over large parts of the country during the coming days.

According to the IMD, heavy rainfall is likely over Uttarakhand through July 18, with Himachal Pradesh expected to receive heavy showers over the next few days. East Uttar Pradesh is also likely to witness heavy rainfall until mid-week, while isolated heavy rain has been forecast over Punjab on Sunday.

Across central India, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are expected to receive heavy rainfall during the week, while the region is also likely to witness thunderstorms and gusty winds.

In east India, widespread rainfall is forecast over Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, Odisha, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim. The IMD has warned of isolated very heavy rainfall over Bihar and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on Sunday, with heavy rain likely to continue over Odisha, Jharkhand, and Bihar over the next few days.

The Northeast is expected to remain under an active monsoon spell, with widespread rainfall across Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

Meanwhile, Konkan and Goa are likely to continue receiving widespread rainfall, while scattered showers are expected over Gujarat, Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Saurashtra and Kutch. In South India, widespread rainfall is forecast along the Coastal Karnataka belt, with scattered rain likely over Kerala, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka over the coming days.

What happened in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam?

Several hotels and houses were inundated in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on Saturday after a cloudburst triggered flash floods in a stream.

A sudden spell of intense rainfall, possibly caused by a localised cloudburst, struck the forest areas of Awoora and Dehwathu in Pahalgam, in south Kashmir's Anantnag district.

The cloudburst triggered flash floods in a stream in Awoora.

The overflowing waters inundated at least half a dozen hotels, prompting the rescue and relocation of tourists to safer places. Several houses in the area were also affected. However, there was no report of any loss of life or injuries.