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Home / India News / India on track to add about 8 GW wind energy capacity in FY27: MNRE

India on track to add about 8 GW wind energy capacity in FY27: MNRE

India is on track to achieve 7.5-8 GW wind energy capacity addition in the current fiscal year, a senior official said on Tuesday.

windmill, energy, Wind energy

Representative image for India's 8W wind energy target for FY27 (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India Hamburg
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2026 | 8:17 PM IST

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India is on track to achieve 7.5-8 GW wind energy capacity addition in the current fiscal year, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Addressing the EU-India Wind Energy Business Summit 2026 at WindEnergy Hamburg, Rajesh Kulhari, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy, said that India has added over 6 GW of wind energy capacity in 2025-26.

He exuded confidence that India is on track to achieve 7.5 to 8 GW of wind energy capacity in 2026-27.

India aims to have over 100 GW of wind energy capacity by 2030. It has installed wind generation capacity of 58.52 GW as of August 31, 2026.

 

India has added 2.42 GW of wind energy capacity till August 31 in the current fiscal year (April to August).

The wind energy capacity addition is important as India has set an ambitious target of achieving 500 GW of renewable energy.

Kulhari also assured full cooperation to the EU in the renewable energy sector.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Sep 22 2026 | 8:17 PM IST