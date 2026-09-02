India plans 100 new airports to connect smaller cities, remote regions

The Central government plans to develop 100 new airports across India over the next 10 years under the Modified UDAN scheme. Civil Aviation Minister The Central government plans to develop 100 new airports across India over the next 10 years under the Modified UDAN scheme. Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said the government will spend around ₹30,000 crore on the expansion as demand for air connectivity grows beyond the country’s major cities.

The move is aimed at strengthening regional connectivity and making air travel more accessible in smaller towns and remote areas, while also improving links to regions that remain underserved by aviation.

100 airports planned under Modified UDAN

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi , approved the Regional Connectivity Scheme-Modified UDAN in March 2026. The scheme will run from financial year 2026-27 to 2035-36 with a total government allocation of ₹28,840 crore.

Under the scheme, 100 airports will be developed from existing unserved airstrips over eight years, with ₹12,159 crore earmarked for the project. It also provides three years of operations and maintenance support for around 441 aerodromes.

The broader plan also includes:

200 modern helipads for hilly, remote, island and aspirational regions

Financial support for airlines operating regional routes

Measures to strengthen the sustainability of regional airports

Support for indigenous aviation capacity and aircraft

Focus on smaller cities and remote regions

Union Minister Naidu said the demand for airports is no longer limited to major urban centres, as people in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, Himalayan regions and island territories are also seeking better air connectivity. The government aims to use the expansion to boost tourism, trade and employment, while improving access to essential services.

Ahmedabad joins hub-and-spoke network

Ahmedabad airport became the third Indian airport to join the government's international hub-and-spoke framework on September 1, after Varanasi and Amritsar.

Under the model, passengers can complete check-in, immigration and customs formalities at Ahmedabad before flying to Delhi, where they can transfer directly to their international flight without repeating these procedures. Their baggage is also transferred through to the final destination.

Union Minister Naidu said the model will help strengthen Ahmedabad's international connectivity and benefit Gujarat's trade, tourism and business sectors.

The government plans to extend the hub-and-spoke model to 22 more airports in the current phase.

Gaps in UDAN

While the planned expansion could improve air connectivity across India, the experience of earlier UDAN phases shows that building airport infrastructure alone may not guarantee regular or sustainable flight operations. The Comptroller and Auditor General of India’s 2023 audit of UDAN highlighted several gaps in the scheme:

403 of the 774 routes awarded up to UDAN-3, or 52 per cent, did not commence operations

Of the 371 routes that did commence, only 112 completed the full three-year concession period

Only 54 routes connecting 17 RCS airports continued operations beyond the concession period as of March 2023

Overall, just 7 per cent of the 774 routes awarded up to UDAN-3 had proved sustainable over three to five years

The audit also found that 83 of the 139 airports, heliports and water aerodromes identified for revival or development under the first three UDAN phases were either unutilised or under-utilised by March 2023. These findings show that the new airports will need sustainable flight operations and passenger demand.

The government has sought to address these challenges by focusing not only on airport construction but also on keeping regional air services running over the long term. Modified UDAN provides three years of operations and maintenance support for over 400 aerodromes, while ₹10,043 crore has been set aside over 10 years to financially support airlines operating regional routes.