Saturday, March 14, 2026 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / India repatriates non-essential crew of Iranian warship docked in Kochi

India repatriates non-essential crew of Iranian warship docked in Kochi

Over 50 of the 183 crew members have stayed back as the ship, IRIS Lavan, remains in Kochi

Iran warship

IRIS Lavan has remained in Kochi since March 4 | Image Credit: AP

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 14 2026 | 2:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India has repatriated the non-essential crew members of an Iranian warship that docked in Kochi on March 4 amid the escalating military conflict between Iran and the US, people familiar with the matter said on Saturday.

Over 50 of the 183 crew members have stayed back as the ship, IRIS Lavan, remains in Kochi, they said.

The non-essential sailors left India by a Turkish airline aircraft. The aircraft landed in Kochi late last night after picking up the bodies from Colombo of over 80 Iranian sailors of another warship that was sunk by a US submarine off the coast of Sri Lanka on March 4.

 

IRIS Lavan has remained in Kochi since March 4. The ship had developed urgent technical issues and was granted emergency docking approval on March 1 following a request from the Iranian side.

It is learnt that the Iranian sailors of IRIS Lavan will travel to Iran by road from Yerevan, Armenia's capital city.

The repatriation of the crew members comes as New Delhi makes efforts to ensure safe passage for over two dozen Indian-flagged merchant vessels currently stationed on either side of the Strait of Hormuz.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to his Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Thursday night in the fourth such conversation since the West Asia crisis erupted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

SC, Supreme Court

Lawyers, activists divided after SC declines plea on menstrual leave policy

Section 144, Prohibitory orders, curfew

Curfew extended in Meghalaya's West and East Garo Hills amid unrest

Sonam Wangchuk, Sonam, Wangchuk

Centre revokes Sonam Wangchuk's detention after almost six months

Amit Shah, Home Minister

'Drowned Punjab in corruption, drugs and crime': Amit Shah hits at AAP govt

LPG Crisis (Photo: PTI)

6 arrested following raids at 1,483 sites in Uttar Pradesh amid LPG crisis

Topics : Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions US Iran tensions Iran Kochi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 14 2026 | 2:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUS KC-135 Aircraft CrashNifty Trading Strategy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayVodafone Idea Share PriceGold OutlookPM Kisan 22nd Installment Release Nifty Metal IndexPersonal Finance