India's 1st electric hydrofoil flying boat launched in Mumbai: Key details

In a major push towards modernising urban water transport, India’s first electric hydrofoil “flying boat”, the Candela P12, has been launched in Mumbai, according to a report by NDTV Profit.

Developed by Swedish manufacturer Candela and set to be operated in India by JalVimana, the vessel is part of Maharashtra’s broader effort to strengthen water-based transport infrastructure.

The high-speed electric ferry is expected to provide commuters with a faster, cleaner and more efficient alternative to conventional modes of transport across Mumbai’s waterways, while also helping reduce road congestion and pollution through sustainable mobility solutions.

What makes the Candela P12 different?

The Candela P12’s defining feature is its advanced hydrofoil technology. The vessel uses computer-guided underwater wings that lift the hull above the water once it reaches a certain speed, allowing it to glide above the surface instead of moving through it.

This significantly reduces water friction, enabling the vessel to travel faster while consuming far less energy than traditional diesel-powered boats. Because the hull remains elevated above the waves, passengers experience fewer jolts and less vibration compared to conventional ferries.

The Candela P12 operates entirely on electric power, producing zero emissions and eliminating smoke and fuel pollution associated with diesel vessels. Its lower energy consumption has positioned the hydrofoil ferry as a potentially transformative solution for urban water transport, particularly in congested coastal cities.

The launch is being viewed as a significant step towards cleaner and greener public transportation infrastructure in India.

Which routes will the Candela P12 operate on?

According to Candela, the first P12 vessels in Mumbai will initially operate on two major water routes:

Gateway of India to Alibaug

Gateway of India to Elephanta Island

In addition, JalVimana is planning another route connecting the upcoming Navi Mumbai airport with central Mumbai. The proposed service is expected to cut travel time from around 90 minutes to under 30 minutes.

The launch of the Candela P12 is part of a larger plan to build an extensive electric water transport ecosystem across Mumbai. A fleet of 11 hydrofoiling Candela P12 commuter ferries is planned to create new transport links across the city’s waterways. The network is expected to eventually expand into a much larger electric marine mobility system involving thousands of vessels.