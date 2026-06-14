Sunday, June 14, 2026 | 10:17 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / India's 1st tunnel hoods deployed for Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project

India's 1st tunnel hoods deployed for Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project

These tunnels act as a transition zone between the open environment and the confined tunnel space

Bullet train, train, railway

The tunnels on the Bullet Train corridor are designed to minimise tunnel boom and noise generated by high-speed train movement while exiting.

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2026 | 10:16 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Tunnel Hoods are being installed at mountain tunnel portals on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project. This is the first time such tunnel hood technology has been designed and implemented for railway tunnels in India.

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train corridor traverses challenging terrain and includes seven mountain tunnels in Maharashtra and one mountain tunnel in Gujarat. Tunnel hoods are being provided at both ends of these mountain tunnels.

When a high-speed train enters a tunnel, it pushes a large volume of air ahead of it, similar to a piston moving inside a cylinder. This sudden compression of air generates pressure waves that travel through the tunnel. If not properly managed, these pressure waves can create booming noise when a train exits the tunnel.

 

These tunnels act as a transition zone between the open environment and the confined tunnel space. By allowing air to enter and exit more gradually, they help control pressure changes and improve the overall aerodynamic performance of the system.

The tunnels on the Bullet Train corridor are designed to minimise tunnel boom and noise generated by high-speed train movement while exiting. Lower disturbance to surrounding communities. Support safe and efficient operation of trains travelling at very high speeds.

Also Read

Adrija Agarwal, president, Sattva group, and founder of Sattva Ventures

Sattva explores data centres, expands Mumbai redevelopment pipeline

Advent Convention and Hotels International Limited

Advent Convention and Hotels International buys Mumbai land for ₹275 crore

Bruce Guthrie, Head of Theatre & Films, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Mumbai

The director & stage: How Bruce Guthrie is reviving regional plays at NCPApremium

Air India building Mumbai

Maharashtra govt acquires Mumbai's iconic Air India building for ₹1,601 cr

Transrail

Transrail bags new orders worth ₹575 crore across T&D, pole businesses

In simple terms, the tunnel hood helps the train and the air adjust to each other gradually rather than abruptly, making high-speed rail travel quieter, smoother and more comfortable.

One of the distinctive features of these tunnel hoods is carefully designed pressure-relief vents or windows. These windows or openings allow a portion of the compressed air to escape gradually into the atmosphere as a train enters the tunnel. This reduces the intensity of pressure waves, minimises tunnel boom and helps maintain smoother airflow.

Tunnel hoods are a common feature on high-speed rail systems in countries operating bullet trains, where trains travel at speeds exceeding 300 kmph. Their adoption on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project reflects the use of advanced engineering solutions and international best practices to ensure world-class standards of safety, comfort and environmental performance.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Fire, Fire accident

Fire breaks out in restaurant in southeast Delhi's Kalkaji, no casualties

Coal India, Coal sector

Coal Minister flags disappearance of 4 mn tonnes of coal; seeks probe

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon

Rain, thunderstorms likely across India as heatwave persists in some areas

JP Nadda, Nadda

West Asia crisis has impacted fertilisers, pharma sectors, says Nadda

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Shah directs committee on demographic change to study border districts

Topics : Bullet train bullet trains Mumbai

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 14 2026 | 10:15 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayF&O Strategy TodayJaspal Rana Death NewsGold and Silver Rate TodayUpcoming Dividend StocksSpaceX IPOFIFA World Cup 2026 Begins TodayNeet UG 2026 Re-ExamCrude Oil Outlook