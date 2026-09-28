India's carbon paradox: Big emitter but small per-capita footprint
India's GHG emissions have grown at a compound annual rate of 3.6 per cent since 1990, more than twice the global rate of 1.5 per cent
Sneha Sasikumar New Delhi
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently said that the responsibility for carbon emissions has been “wrongly placed” on developing countries. India accounts for 8.3 per cent of global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, making it the world’s third-largest emitter. Collectively with China and the United States, it contributes to about half of total global emissions.
Topics : Narendra Modi Climate Change India Carbon emissions