India's fragmented water governance raises fiscal, credit risks: Moody's

India's fragmented water governance structure, highly subsidised pricing and slow reallocation among sectors can result in water shortage and higher risk of sustained fiscal pressure, Moody's Ratings said on Monday.

In a report, Moody's said allocation frameworks, which govern how water supply is prioritised, priced and distributed across households, industry and agriculture, are becoming a more important determinant of economic resilience in water-stressed systems because they influence how shortages are absorbed and how quickly supply stress translates into fiscal pressure.

It also said that rapidly growing demand from data centers, driven by the expansion of cloud computing and artificial intelligence, is adding a further source of water-intensive industrial pressure that governments and utilities will increasingly need to accommodate.

The Moody's report finds that India has a 'fragmented or inflexible' water management framework which is characterised by dispersed governance, weak pricing flexibility, slower reallocation and less credible investment pathways.

"Such frameworks can result in more prolonged shortages, higher costs and greater industrial and public service disruptions. The result is higher risk of sustained fiscal pressure, delayed adjustment and persistent credit strain," Moody's said.

Water governance in India is dispersed across more than 28 states. Water management and policies is largely controlled by individual state governments.

"Pricing is highly subsidised (especially for agriculture, which consumes about 80 per cent of the country's freshwater), reallocation among sectors is slow and many regions lack the resources to invest in necessary infrastructure," Moody's said.

Quoting findings from World Resources Institute report, Moody's said India has high credit exposure to heat stress, flooding and monsoon variability, while its water management category has very high credit exposure, driven by ageing water infrastructure, excessive groundwater depletion.