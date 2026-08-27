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Home / India News / India's job postings rebound in July, ending three-month hiring decline

India's job postings rebound in July, ending three-month hiring decline

Indeed data shows India's job postings rebounded in July, ending a three-month decline, with healthcare roles surging

India jobs, job postings

India's formal job market shows signs of recovery as hiring demand rebounds across several sectors. (Photo: Adobestock)

Sarjna Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2026 | 1:19 PM IST

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 Driven by sustained hiring demand, India’s formal job market rebounded 1.2 per cent in July after three straight months of decline. Latest data from Indeed shows postings grew 8.3 per cent year-on-year and remain 84 per cent higher than pre-pandemic levels, though recovery varies widely across sectors.
 

Healthcare hiring leads the recovery

 
The improvement in July was supported by broad-based hiring gains, with job postings increasing across nearly 80 per cent of occupations over the past three months. Healthcare and care-related roles recorded some of the strongest increases, which points to sustained demand for workers in essential services.
 
The strongest-performing occupations included:
 
  • Medical technicians, with postings up 30 per cent
  • Childcare, with postings rising 26 per cent
  • Physicians and surgeons, with postings up 26 per cent
  • Therapy roles, which increased 25 per cent
 
Callam Pickering, Senior Economist at Indeed APAC, said the latest rebound was gradual, but postings remained well above pre-pandemic levels and continued to outperform other markets tracked by Indeed.
 
 

Tech hiring continues to soften

 
While overall hiring improved, technology-related roles continued to face pressure. This marks a contrast with the stronger performance seen across healthcare and other service-oriented occupations.

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Over the past three months, postings declined in several technology categories, including:
 
  • IT infrastructure, operations and support, down 24 per cent
  • Software development, down 18 per cent
  • Data and analytics, down 14 per cent
  • IT systems and solutions, down 11 per cent
 
Despite the recent slowdown, technology job postings remain above pre-pandemic levels, although their growth has lagged the broader national trend in recent months.
 

AI is reshaping jobs beyond technology

 
The Indeed report also highlights how artificial intelligence is increasingly influencing India's labour market. AI is no longer appearing only in roles focused on developing or implementing technology, as employers are also incorporating AI-related requirements into more traditional occupations.
 
Indeed's analysis found that around 6.6 per cent of all titles tracked in India featured meaningful AI mentions in the March 2026 quarter. The number has doubled over the past year and has nearly quadrupled over two years.
 
Non-tech occupations accounted for 42 per cent of these AI-related job titles, up from 39 per cent a year earlier and 29 per cent two years ago. This suggests that AI is increasingly becoming a mainstream workplace expectation rather than remaining a specialist technology skill.
 

India's hiring outlook remains steady

 
The July rebound suggests that India's formal job market may be stabilising after a volatile start to the year. While hiring trends vary significantly between sectors, the continued strength of overall postings points to resilient demand for workers.  

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First Published: Aug 27 2026 | 1:19 PM IST