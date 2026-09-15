India's unemployment rate slips to six-month low of 5% in August

India's unemployment rate fell to 5% in August, a six-month ​low, government data showed on Tuesday.

A ​Reuters poll had projected the unemployment rate at 5.2%, ‌compared with 5.1% in July. In February, the rate had stood at 4.9%.

Here are some details:

- Rural unemployment fell to 4.1% from 4.5% in July, its lowest since January, while urban unemployment edged up to 6.8% from 6.7%, National Statistics Office data showed

- The unemployment rate for men fell to 4.9% in August from 5.0% in July, ‌while the rate for women declined to 5.1% from 5.4%

- The labour force participation rate, which measures the share of people aged 15 and above who are working or seeking work, rose to 55.6% in August from 55.4% a month earlier

- The worker population ​ratio, a measure of the proportion of people employed, increased to 52.8% ‌in August from 52.5% in July

- Female labour force participation also strengthened, with the overall ​rate ‌rising to 34.8% from 34.4% in July.

- Rural female LFPR ‌rose to 39.4% from 38.8%, while urban female participation was broadly stable at 25.4%

- The figures are ‌based on ​the Current Weekly ​Status measure under India's Periodic Labour Force Survey, covering 370,160 people nationwide, including 211,353 in ‌rural areas and ​158,807 in urban areas.