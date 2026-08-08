India's youth not just competing with world, but leading it: Pralhad Joshi

Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi on Saturday said India's education ecosystem has become "learner-centric, research-driven, future-ready", asserting that the country's youth are no longer merely competing with the world but are leading it.

Speaking at 57th Convocation Ceremony of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, Joshi said, "After taking the additional charge as the education minister, this is my first ever public programme in any education institution that to with PM Modi. I am so happy and blessed by you all." Joshi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "always reposed immense faith in the potential of India's youth" and regards them as the "foremost architect of Viksit Bharat 2047".

"Today, more than 4.5 crore students are enrolled in higher education. Since 2014, number of universities increased nearly by 70 per cent," he said.

"More than 650 new universities, 14,000 new colleges, over 4,000 new ITIs, 9 new IIMs, 7 new IITs and 13 new AIIMS have been established," Joshi said.

Medical colleges have more than doubled and medical seats have almost tripled, he said, adding that "nearly 1.4 lakh medical seats are available across 823 medical colleges in the country".

Through more than 14,000 PM SHRI schools and 10,000 Atal Tinkering Labs, children are being exposed to "innovation, technology, and power of new ideas", Joshi said.

He also highlighted the government's initiatives in sports, saying programmes such as Khelo India, University Games and Youth Games have brought talent from villages, towns and emerging cities to the national stage.

"You can understand the importance given to the youths and the sports also equally," he said.

Joshi said Prime Minister Modi meets sportspersons before and after international events "so that it boosts their confidence".

"The confidence of this new India was evident once again at the recent Commonwealth Games," he said, noting that Indian athletes secured 39 medals, including 13 gold, 17 silver and nine bronze, to finish fourth in the medal tally.

"There was a time when the question was: how India's youth would compete with the world. Today, the world is seeing how India's youth is leading it and Nari Shakti is definitely not behind," Joshi said.

He also underlined the contribution of women in education, saying women account for nearly 44 per cent of enrolment in STEM disciplines, "one of the highest proportion anywhere in the world".

"Prime Minister Modi's vision has made our education ecosystem learner-centric, research-driven, future-ready," Joshi said.

Joshi said the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and initiatives such as Academic Bank of Credits and Multiple Entry, Multiple Exit are giving students "great flexibility" and creating "truly learner-centric higher education".

"The PM has instilled a new confidence in India's institutions that our campuses are capable of producing not just graduates, but innovators, researchers, and nation builders," he said.

Calling IIT Delhi "a living example of this transformation", Joshi said its growing global recognition reflected not only the institute's excellence but also "the rising stature of Indian higher education across the world".

"A remarkable reflection of Bharat's Yuva Shakti is sitting here in front of prime minister," he said.

"Today, you leave IIT not only with a degree, but with a responsibility to innovate with a purpose, to lead with integrity, and to contribute to making India Viksit Bharat," Joshi told the graduating students.

"Along with excellence, ethics and morals are also important," he said, congratulating the students and their parents.