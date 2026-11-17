India is ready to order another 1,000 civilian aircraft as it faces an acute shortage of planes amid rising air travel demand, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday. Speaking to reporters in Egypt, he said Indian airlines had already placed orders for more than 1,200 aircraft, but the country's overall requirement exceeds 2,000 planes.

Goyal added that India is pursuing established aircraft manufacturers to speed up deliveries and meet the growing demand for air connectivity.

The minister also highlighted the potential for better air connectivity between India and Egypt as more aircraft become available.

He said additional aircraft would allow airlines to increase flight frequencies and improve connectivity between the two countries. Currently, EgyptAir operates direct flights between India and Egypt.

The Union Minister is on a two-day visit to Egypt to discuss ways to strengthen trade and investment ties between the two countries.

Why does India need more aircraft?

India's aviation sector is expected to expand rapidly, with its commercial aircraft fleet projected to grow at an annual rate of 7.1 per cent between 2026 and 2036, according to consultancy Oliver Wyman's 2026 forecast. This is among the highest projected growth rates in the global aviation market.

ALSO READ: Despite huge spending, pollution in Yamuna has only increased: SC Indian airlines, including IndiGo, Air India and Akasa Air, have placed major aircraft orders with Airbus and Boeing to expand their fleets and meet rising demand. However, deliveries remain spread over several years, delaying capacity expansion.

A Ministry of Civil Aviation reply to the Lok Sabha in December 2025 showed that several large orders placed by Indian carriers were still awaiting delivery, with some aircraft scheduled for induction as late as 2034.

The delay is partly linked to global manufacturing and supply chain constraints. Aircraft manufacturers are dealing with large order backlogs, while shortages of engines and other components have affected production and delivery schedules. As a result, Indian airlines face the challenge of expanding their capacity even as demand for air travel continues to rise.

Govt steps to ease shortage

The government has also been exploring measures to improve aircraft availability through financing and regulatory changes.

In September, the Ministry of Civil Aviation held a meeting of a High-Level Committee to examine ways to address bottlenecks in aircraft leasing and financing.

The proposed measures include:

More bank credit: Exploring greater allocation of bank credit to the aircraft leasing sector

Faster regulatory clearances: Streamlining the issuance of No Objection Certificates for aviation-related infrastructure

Better leasing ecosystem: Exploring joint ventures for technical and skill development in aircraft leasing

Easier financing: Examining rupee-denominated financing and regulatory changes to make aircraft leasing more attractive

More than 85 per cent of the fleet operated by Indian carriers is leased, according to the Ministry of Civil Aviation. This makes access to financing and a stronger aircraft leasing ecosystem important for airlines looking to expand their fleets.