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Home / India News / India signs ₹1,943 crore deal to lease 2 drones from US company

India signs ₹1,943 crore deal to lease 2 drones from US company

India's Navy will lease two MQ-9B Sea Guardian drones from General Atomics for ₹1,943 crore, strengthening maritime surveillance and intelligence capabilities

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Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2026 | 10:47 PM IST

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The defence ministry on Monday announced inking an agreement with American defence major General Atomics Aeronautical Systems to lease two MQ-9B Sea Guardian high-altitude long-endurance unmanned aircraft for the Indian Navy at a cost of ₹1,943 crore. The Navy already operates two Sea Guardian drones, which were leased a few years ago. 
The ministry said it signed a contract with the General Atomics Aeronautical Systems for the remotely-piloted aircraft for a period of 30 months. “The contract is valued at approximately ₹1,943 crore. It was signed in the presence of additional secretary and director general (acquisition), Department of Defence,” it said. 
 
The MQ-9B Sea Guardian remotely-piloted aircraft are equipped with advanced systems, state-of-the-art sensors and sophisticated payloads. They will enhance the Indian Navy’s maritime domain awareness capabilities, the ministry said. “The systems will provide persistent intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance coverage over vast areas of the maritime domain, strengthening India’s ability to monitor and respond to developments across the Indian Ocean Region,” it said.

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Topics : Indian Navy General Atomics Defence

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First Published: Aug 17 2026 | 10:47 PM IST