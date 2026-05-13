India, UAE to sign LPG and strategic petroleum reserve agreements

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Friday, two key agreements in the areas of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and strategic petroleum reserves are set to be concluded. The UAE was the first country to partner with India on strategic petroleum reserves. In 2018, Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves Limited (ISPRL) and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) signed an agreement allowing the UAE to store more than 5 million barrels of crude oil at ISPRL’s facility in Mangaluru. The Prime Minister will make a brief stopover in the Gulf country before visiting the Netherlands (May 15-17), Sweden (May 17-18), Norway (May 18-19), and Italy (May 19-20). Officials of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said India is set to sign several agreements on sharing technology related to green energy transition and the blue economy.

The Prime Minister’s Norway visit is expected to help boost bilateral trade, which stood at around $2.73 billion in 2024, and India is keen to attract more investments from Norway’s Government Pension Fund Global (GPFG), which currently has close to $28 billion invested in Indian capital markets. It will be the first visit to Norway by an Indian Prime Minister in 43 years.

During his visit to the Netherlands, agreements related to emerging technologies are likely to be signed. The Tata Group’s Dholera semiconductor fabrication plant will use equipment from Dutch semiconductor giant ASML, and the agreement could be updated, sources said.

In Sweden, the Prime Minister will also visit Gothenburg, Scandinavia’s largest port and the birthplace of automobile manufacturer Volvo. In Rome, Modi will visit the headquarters of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

The Prime Minister’s stopover in the UAE comes amid disruptions to India’s energy sourcing from the Gulf region because of the conflict in West Asia. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri visited the UAE over the past month.

In energy ties, the UAE was India’s fourth-largest source of crude oil last year, meeting nearly 11 per cent of India’s requirements. It is also India’s third-largest supplier of liquefied natural gas (LNG). Indian companies and ADNOC Gas have entered into long-term agreements for the supply of a cumulative 4.5 million metric tonnes per annum (mmtpa) of LNG to India, making India the largest buyer of UAE LNG.

The UAE is also India’s largest supplier of LPG, meeting nearly 40 per cent of India’s requirements. It is the second-largest destination for exports of petroleum, oil and lubricants (POL) from Indian refiners. India exported more than $6 billion worth of POL products to the UAE last year.

Indian companies have invested more than $1.2 billion in the UAE’s upstream energy sector. In 2018, a consortium of Indian companies — OVL, BPRL, and IOCL — acquired a 10 per cent stake in the Lower Zakum block in the UAE. In 2019, Urja Bharat Private Limited, a joint venture between BPRL and IOCL, acquired a stake in Abu Dhabi Onshore Block-1. In January, BPRL confirmed an oil discovery in Abu Dhabi’s Onshore Block-1 — the first such upstream investment success by Indian companies in the West Asia region.

India and the UAE are also expanding cooperation in renewable energy. In October 2024, Masdar and the Rajasthan government signed an agreement to set up 60 GW of renewable energy capacity. Both sides have also initiated a feasibility study on grid interconnection.