India urea offers fall 12% as fertiliser supplies recover from war shock
Offers for India's latest urea tender were 12% below June's purchase price, signalling that the war-driven squeeze on global fertilizer supplies is easing.
Bloomberg
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India, one of the world’s biggest urea importers, received offers for the soil nutrient that were 12 per cent below the June purchase price, signaling that the war-driven tightness in the global fertilizer market is easing.
State-run producer Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd., which also imports urea on behalf of the government, received offers for about 3.1 million tons against a 1 million-ton tender for the west coast, with prices between $393.65 and $435 a ton, according to people familiar with the matter.
For the east coast, submissions totaled 2.4 million tons against a 700,000-ton requirement, with offers between $390.25 and $435.5 a ton, they said, asking not to be identified due to the commercial sensitivity of the information.
India paid as much as $959 a ton for supplies in April, nearly double pre-war levels. However, prices crashed to less than half for its June tender as supplies eased while global demand weakened.
A fertilizer ministry spokesperson didn’t immediately reply to an email seeking comment sent after office hours.
Vessel traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a key conduit for global fertilizer trade, has held well below normal since the war broke out in February, disrupting supplies and driving prices higher. Peace talks between US and Iran remain stalled, with both sides claiming control of the crucial waterway.
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Topics : Urea Fertilizers
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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 6:54 PM IST