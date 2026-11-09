Indian Embassy confirms safe evacuation of 19 seafarers stranded in Yemen

Nineteen Indian seafarers stranded in Yemen for nearly two weeks have been safely evacuated and are on their way back to India, the Indian Embassy in Yemen confirmed on Sunday, November 8. The evacuation comes amid renewed regional tensions and growing concerns over the safety of commercial shipping routes in the Red Sea.

The seafarers had been stranded in the Yemeni cities of Hodeidah and Sana'a before their evacuation. In a post on X, the embassy confirmed that all the seafarers were safe and in good health, and thanked everyone who helped facilitate their return to India.

The development comes against the backdrop of continuing concerns over the safety of Indian nationals in the region. Last week, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India had lost 23 nationals in the ongoing West Asia conflict, including 15 seafarers.

Red Sea security concerns

The evacuation comes against the backdrop of escalating tensions involving Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Houthi group, with missile and drone interceptions, as well as reported air strikes, adding to regional instability.

Saudi Arabia's air defence systems recently intercepted two ballistic missiles launched towards Riyadh by the Houthi group, while the Saudi-led coalition has also reported military operations in Yemen

The developments have renewed concerns over security in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait, a critical international shipping corridor connecting the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden.

The strategic importance of this route has increased following the US-Iran conflict, which disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. With some Gulf energy shipments being redirected towards Red Sea ports to bypass disruptions in the Persian Gulf, the Bab al-Mandab Strait has become an increasingly important alternative passage for global trade and oil exports.