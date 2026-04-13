Indian Railways clears 100 major projects worth ₹1.53 trn for FY2025-26

With an investment of ₹1.53 trillion, over 110 per cent jump compared to the last Financial Year; 100 projects sanctioned in FY 2025-26, marking a 56 per cent increase to develop a world-class high-capacity rail network in India. Connecting the last mile and serving the poorest and unserved regions, Indian Railways is undertaking a transformative expansion under the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan. With a focus on inclusive growth and national integration, 100 railway projects involving new lines, doubling, multitracking and other works have been sanctioned in FY 2025-26.

As per the press note, "A total investment of ₹1.53 trillion has been committed across these projects, covering more than 6,000 kilometres of railway network. This marks a historic milestone in railway expansion. Compared to FY 2024-25, when 64 projects worth ₹72,869 crore covering over 2,800 kilometres were sanctioned, project approvals have increased by 56 per cent, route coverage has surged by over 114 per cent, and financial commitment has jumped by more than 110 per cent."

The 100 sanctioned projects include new lines, doubling and multitracking works, as well as bypass lines, flyovers and chord lines. These are strategically aimed at decongesting saturated routes, improving punctuality, and enhancing passenger experience while expanding connectivity to underserved regions.

These projects span nearly all major states, ensuring a balanced and inclusive expansion of the railway network. Maharashtra (17 projects), Bihar (11), Jharkhand (10), and Madhya Pradesh (9) emerge as key focus states, given their critical role in freight corridors, industrial connectivity, and passenger demand.

The concentration of projects in states such as Maharashtra, Bihar, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh will strengthen freight corridors, boost industrial linkages, and improve passenger movement. These states form the backbone of India's logistics network, and enhanced connectivity here will have cascading benefits across the economy.

"Aligned with the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, these projects go beyond infrastructure creation to enable social transformation. A major focus has been laid on expanding rail connectivity in tribal and remote regions. Landmark initiatives such as the Rowghat-Jagdalpur line in Chhattisgarh, along with multiple corridors in Jharkhand and Odisha, will ensure access to markets, healthcare, education and employment opportunities, bringing underserved populations into the mainstream of national development," the press note said.

Over 35 projects exceed ₹1,000 crore, forming the backbone of corridor-level upgrades. Major projects include the Kasara-Manmad 3rd and 4th line (131 km) at around ₹10,150 crore, the Kharsia-Naya Raipur-Parmalkasa 5th & 6th line (278 km) at over ₹8,740 crore, the Itarsi-Nagpur 4th line (297 km) at over ₹5,450 crore, and the Secunderabad (Sanathnagar), Wadi 3rd and 4th line (173 km) at more than ₹5,000 crore. Together, these projects alone account for over ₹28,000 crore.

The projects are strategically aligned with the Mission 3000 MT initiative aimed at significantly enhancing cargo capacity. Energy corridor projects dominate the portfolio, facilitating faster coal and mineral movement and strengthening energy security. High-Density Network projects address congestion on critical routes, while the Rail Sagar Corridor improves port connectivity and coastal trade.

Further, the press note said, This massive investment is expected to generate substantial employment, stimulate demand in core sectors such as steel and cement, and reduce logistics costs across the country. As these projects progress, they will enhance railway capacity, improve service delivery, and act as a catalyst for India's economic growth. This is not incremental progress; this is India laying the tracks for its next economic leap.