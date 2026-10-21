Indian Railways records 77.11% punctuality in FY27 so far, says ministry

Indian Railways has maintained a punctuality rate of 77.11 per cent in the current financial year so far, the national transporter said.

"Despite heavy demand Indian Railways takes its passengers safely, comfortably & with consistent & increased punctuality. This is being done through improved monitoring, timetable rationalisation, better maintenance and infrastructure upgrades," the Ministry of Railways said.

Punctuality improved from 69.2 per cent in 2018-19 to 77.43 per cent in 2025-26, and stood at 77.11 per cent in 2026-27 so far. In FY24, the punctuality rate was 73.62 per cent.