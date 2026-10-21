Indian Railways records 77.11% punctuality in FY27 so far, says ministry
Indian Railways says punctuality stood at 77.11% in FY27 so far, compared with 69.2% in FY19, citing improved monitoring, timetable rationalisation and infrastructure upgrades
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Indian Railways has maintained a punctuality rate of 77.11 per cent in the current financial year so far, the national transporter said.
"Despite heavy demand Indian Railways takes its passengers safely, comfortably & with consistent & increased punctuality. This is being done through improved monitoring, timetable rationalisation, better maintenance and infrastructure upgrades," the Ministry of Railways said.
Punctuality improved from 69.2 per cent in 2018-19 to 77.43 per cent in 2025-26, and stood at 77.11 per cent in 2026-27 so far. In FY24, the punctuality rate was 73.62 per cent.
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First Published: Oct 21 2026 | 9:51 PM IST