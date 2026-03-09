Monday, March 09, 2026 | 05:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / IndiGo Delhi-Manchester flight turns back after 7 hours amid Iran war

IndiGo Delhi-Manchester flight turns back after 7 hours amid Iran war

An IndiGo flight from Delhi to Manchester turned back after flying for nearly seven hours due to sudden airspace restrictions linked to the West Asia conflict, forcing it to return to Delhi

indigo airlines, indigo

The flight had to turn back due to sudden airspace restrictions. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 09 2026 | 5:00 PM IST

An IndiGo flight from Delhi to Manchester was forced to return to its origin after being airborne for nearly eight hours, turning the trip into a nearly 14-hour journey that ended where it began, The Hindu reported.
 
The aircraft had avoided the conflict-affected Persian Gulf region entirely. However, it had to turn back due to sudden airspace restrictions. The airline said the diversion happened because of “last-minute airspace restrictions".
 
This was IndiGo’s first flight to Manchester since February 26. The aircraft used on the route is a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner leased from Norse Atlantic Airways.
 
Because the aircraft falls under the jurisdiction of the European Union Aviation Safety Agency, it must follow the regulator’s safety advisories. On February 28, the agency barred its carriers from flying over 11 countries in West Asia following airstrikes between Israel and Iran.
 
 

Aircraft turned around over Africa

 
The aircraft took off from Delhi at 12:30 am on Monday. To avoid the Gulf region, the flight followed a longer route and entered Africa through Ethiopia.

While flying over Eritrea, the plane turned around and began its return journey to Delhi. It eventually landed back in Delhi at around 2:30 pm.
 
“Our flight 6E 033 operating from Delhi to Manchester had to return to its origin due to last-minute airspace restrictions owing to the ongoing situation in West Asia. We are working with the relevant authorities to explore the possibilities of resuming the journey,” IndiGo said in a press statement.   
 

Indian airlines cancel 279 international flights

 
The situation in West Asia has disrupted air travel across the region. Indian airlines cancelled 279 international flights on Sunday as the conflict continued to affect airspace availability.
 
The escalating tensions involving the United States, Israel and Iran have led to several airspace closures and restrictions, forcing airlines to reroute or cancel flights.
 
The Ministry of Civil Aviation said on Sunday that the ongoing developments in the Gulf region had impacted flight operations across multiple sectors. An official told news agency PTI that 66 flights were cancelled at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai on Sunday. These included 34 departures and 32 arrivals.
 
The current conflict in West Asia escalated after the United States and Israel carried out joint strikes on Iran on February 28, killing Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
 
Since then, Iran has launched attacks on Israel and on US military bases located in Gulf countries. The United States and Israel have also continued strikes on Iranian targets.
 
(With agency inputs)
 

Topics : Israel Iran Conflict IndiGo flights cancelled BS Web Reports

First Published: Mar 09 2026 | 4:39 PM IST

