IndiGo, SpiceJet issue travel advisories as rain, thunderstorms hit Delhi

Airlines on Friday warned of possible disruptions to flight operations in Delhi as rain and thunderstorms lashed the city , urging passengers to check flight status before heading to the airport.

"With rainfall and thunderstorms expected over Delhi, there may be delays and slower traffic to and from the airport. We’re doing everything possible to keep your journey smooth on the ground. Please check your flight status before heading to the airport and allow a little extra travel time in hand," IndiGo said in a travel advisory on X.

Similarly, SpiceJet said, "Due to bad weather in Delhi, all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may be affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status".

The advisories come as Delhi-NCR witnessed a rainy morning, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting generally cloudy skies and multiple spells of rain and thunderstorms through the day.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is likely, along with strong surface winds of 30-40 kmph, gusting up to 50 kmph. Such conditions could affect both flight schedules and road traffic to and from the airport.

The broader weather pattern leading to rainfall across the country has been triggered by a combination of systems, including cyclonic circulations and a western disturbance, according to the IMD. The weather tracking body has issued yellow and orange alerts in several states, warning of thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds and isolated heavy rainfall.

In Delhi, temperatures have dropped sharply this week, with the maximum expected to remain between 23 and 25 degrees Celsius and the minimum between 16 and 18 degrees Celsius.