'Internal affair': MEA rejects US criticism of proposed amendments to FCRA

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday rejected criticism of the proposed Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026 by a US Congressman, asserting that legislation before Parliament is India's internal affair and noting that several countries, including the US, regulate the flow of foreign funds. The Bill is expected to come up for consideration in the Lok Sabha next week. US Congressman Riley Moore, a Republican representative from West Virginia, alleged that the proposed amendments amount to a "clear attack against Christians" and could adversely affect India-US bilateral relations. Responding to the remarks at the MEA's weekly media briefing, spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said: "Legislative matters concerning India are our internal affair on which decisions are taken by Parliament of our country. I would also like to point out that there are several nations, including the US, which regulate the flow of foreign funds."

Meanwhile, leaders of the Christian community, including a delegation led by Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday to convey their concerns over the Bill. They urged the government to either withdraw the legislation or refer it to a Joint Committee of Parliament for wider scrutiny.

After the meeting, Lalduhoma said the Bill was likely to be taken up in the Lok Sabha on August 12.

The Congress also issued a three-line whip directing its MPs in both Houses to be present on August 10, 11 and 12, saying "very important" issues would be taken up for discussion. It also asked its INDIA bloc allies to ensure full attendance.

However, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal did not mention the FCRA Bill or the Constitution Amendment Bill on women's reservation and delimitation while outlining the government's proposed legislative business for next week. The Monsoon Session is scheduled to conclude on August 13.

Separately, the Opposition continued to demand that Shah make a statement in Parliament on the alleged police excesses during the anti-NEET protest march to Parliament on July 20.

Rejecting the demand, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the Opposition could not dictate which minister would respond in the House. "Whenever Home Minister Amit Shah speaks, it will be on the relevant issue at the right time. The Opposition cannot demand that any minister should come and speak on a particular day. They can only make a request," he said.

Rijiju said the government had several important Bills lined up, including those relating to tribunals and mines and minerals, and that the timing of legislation would be decided by the government. He also accused the Congress of opposing delimitation and women's reservation.

(with PTI inputs)