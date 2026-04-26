'Irreparable loss to world of photography': PM condoles death of Raghu Rai
Rai, one of India's best known photographers who distilled the essence of an evolving India and its people through his lens, died at a private hospital here on Sunday. He was 83
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the death of renowned photographer Raghu Rai and said his photography had extraordinary sensitivity, depth and diversity.
Rai, one of India's best known photographers who distilled the essence of an evolving India and its people through his lens, died at a private hospital here on Sunday. He was 83.
"Shri Raghu Rai Ji will be remembered as a creative stalwart, who captured India's vibrancy through his lens. His photography had extraordinary sensitivity, depth and diversity. It brought people closer to the different aspects of life in India.
"His passing is an irreparable loss to the world of photography and culture. My thoughts are with his family, admirers and the photography fraternity in this hour of grief. Om Shanti," Modi said in a post on 'X'.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Apr 26 2026 | 9:24 PM IST