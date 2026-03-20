Targeting shipping, endangering civilian crews unacceptable: India at IMO

India has strongly criticised attacks on merchant vessels and civilian maritime infrastructure amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, calling them unacceptable and dangerous for global trade and seafarer safety.

Speaking at the 36th extraordinary session of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Council in London, Indian High Commissioner to the UK Vikram Doraiswami said that India remains committed to maritime security, freedom of navigation and protecting global supply chains.

“Targeting commercial shipping and attacks on civilian maritime infrastructure is unacceptable,” he said, warning that such incidents have led to loss of lives, injuries and rising risks for seafarers.

Highlighting India’s role in global shipping, he noted that the country supplies around 13 per cent of the world’s seafarers and remains “deeply concerned about their safety and welfare”.

Call for restraint, respect for navigation rights

Doraiswami stressed that attacks that endanger civilian crews or disrupt shipping lanes violate international norms. “We reiterate that targeting commercial shipping, endangering civilian crews... and impeding safe and free navigation through international waterways, including the Strait of Hormuz , are unacceptable,” he said.

He added that merchant vessels must be allowed to operate freely in accordance with international law and called for restraint amid rising tensions.

ALSO READ: India working to facilitate return of nationals from Iran, says MEA India also urged de-escalation through dialogue and diplomacy, with priority given to civilian safety.

Indian seafarers affected by crisis

The envoy expressed condolences over the deaths of three Indian seafarers and said around 23,000 Indian crew members have been impacted by the ongoing crisis.

He shared that India has set up a 24x7 helpline for affected seafarers and is coordinating rescue and information-sharing efforts through the Information Fusion Centre- Indian Ocean Region, hosted by the Indian Navy

Currently, 24 Indian-flagged vessels are operating in the Persian Gulf region, with hundreds of Indian seafarers on board, both west and east of the Strait of Hormuz, he said.

IMO condemns attacks, proposes safety corridor

The IMO Council also condemned threats and attacks on merchant vessels, particularly in the Gulf region, and raised concerns over disruptions linked to Iran. It called for stronger international coordination to ensure the safety of civilian shipping and proposed creating a maritime safety corridor to help vessels move from high-risk zones to safer areas on a voluntary basis.

ALSO READ: Indian Navy deploys warships for safe passage of vessels in Hormuz The Council reiterated that navigational rights must be respected and urged countries to work together to secure vital shipping lanes.

‘Inaction is not an option’

In his closing remarks, IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez stressed the need for urgent collective action. “Inaction is not an option... words alone are not sufficient. Together, we can protect the well-being of those who have no voice and safeguard freedom of navigation,” he said.

The Council also urged an immediate halt to attacks on ships and called on nations to ensure essential supplies such as food, water, and fuel reach vessels stranded in the region.

The session, attended by over 120 member states, was convened following requests from multiple countries amid escalating tensions impacting global maritime routes.

(With agency inputs)