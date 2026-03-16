The government on Monday said that India has adequate crude oil and LPG supplies, and there is no shortage across the country.

Speaking at an inter-ministerial briefing, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary (Marketing & Oil Refinery) in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said, "Crude is available in sufficient quantity. All refineries are operating at the highest capacity. Our petrol pumps are operating normally. No dry out has been reported anywhere."

She added that the supply of piped natural gas (PNG) to households and compressed natural gas (CNG) used in transport has remained at 100 per cent. She further said that consumers who have both PNG and LPG connections have been requested to give up their LPG connection in order to improve distribution efficiency.

Companies offer incentives for PNG connections

Several gas companies have announced incentives to encourage households and businesses to shift to PNG connections. Indraprastha Gas Ltd ( IGL ) is offering free gas worth ₹500 to consumers who register for domestic PNG connections before March 31. Mahanagar Gas Ltd ( MGL ) has waived the ₹500 registration charge for PNG users and removed security deposits for commercial customers.

Inspections to prevent black marketing

Sujata Sharma said that the government has also stepped up monitoring to prevent hoarding and black marketing of LPG cylinders. Surprise inspections are being carried out at LPG distributorships and retail outlets. On Sunday, officers from public sector oil marketing companies conducted inspections at more than 1,100 LPG distributorships and retail outlets, she said.

Raids are being carried out in several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Assam and Mizoram, to check hoarding and black marketing.

To prevent diversion of LPG cylinders, the government is encouraging delivery authentication through the Delivery Authentication Code (DAC). The share of DAC-authenticated deliveries has increased from 53 per cent in February 2026 to 72 per cent as of March 15.

LPG carrier arrives from Gulf

Rajesh Kumar Sinha, Special Secretary in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, said an LPG carrier from the Persian Gulf has crossed the Strait of Hormuz and is expected to reach India soon.

“Shivalik LPG carrier, which sailed from the Persian Gulf, crossed the Strait of Hormuz and headed towards India, will be reaching today around 5 pm, maybe after an hour or so,” he said.

Sinha added that documentation and priority berthing arrangements had already been made at the port to ensure there is no delay in unloading the cargo.

He said all Indian seafarers in the Persian Gulf region are safe. “No incident has been reported in the last 24 hours, and we are keeping a continuous watch on the situation,” he said.

As many as 22 Indian-flagged vessels with 611 Indian seafarers remain in the western side of the Strait of Hormuz in the Persian Gulf, he said.

ALSO READ: Crude futures rise to ₹9,171/barrel on strong global cues; Brent hits $106 Another Indian-flag vessel, Jag Laadki, which sailed from the UAE on March 14 carrying about 81,000 tonnes of Murban crude oil, is safely en route to India and is expected to reach Mundra port on Tuesday.

Indians assisted in leaving Iran

The Ministry of External Affairs said several Indian nationals have crossed into neighbouring countries from Iran. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said more than 550 Indian nationals in Iran have crossed into Armenia through the land border, while around 90 Indians have entered Azerbaijan.

“These movements were facilitated by our embassy in Tehran. They helped them with visas, as well as with immigration formalities that were required,” he said.

Among those who crossed into Armenia were 284 people who had travelled to Iran on pilgrimage.

Jaiswal said some of the Indians have already returned to India, while others are expected to return in the coming days. He added that the Indian embassy in Tehran continues to function despite the difficult situation and has also relocated students from outside Tehran to safer cities.