What are ethanol cookstoves and can they serve as an LPG alternative?

Amid concerns over LPG supply disruptions linked to the ongoing West Asia crisis, ethanol producers have pitched ethanol-based cookstoves as a parallel clean cooking solution for Indian households and businesses.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Grain Ethanol Manufacturers Association (GEMA) called on the government to roll out pilot projects to test the practicality of ethanol cooktops for both households and commercial kitchens. It said that these stoves could supplement LPG use at a time when India’s cooking fuel demand is rising and remains heavily dependent on imports.

What is an ethanol cooktop?

Simply put, an ethanol cooktop is a stove that runs on ethanol -- a form of alcohol-based fuel -- instead of LPG, kerosene or traditional biomass. The fuel used is typically bioethanol, which is made from plant-based materials such as sugarcane or other sources of biomass.

Unlike conventional gas stoves, ethanol cooktops burn liquid fuel directly. They produce a visible flame without requiring pressurised cylinders or piped gas connections. These stoves are considered part of the broader category of “clean cooking” technologies aimed at cutting indoor air pollution.

How does it work?

The functioning of an ethanol cooktop is simple and similar across most designs:

• The stove has a built-in burner or fuel container where ethanol is stored

• The fuel is ignited manually to create a steady flame

• In some models, ethanol first evaporates and mixes with air before burning, which improves efficiency

Key advantages

Ethanol cookstoves offer several benefits, particularly in terms of efficiency and health:

• Improved designs can achieve around 30 per cent efficiency, reducing the need for wood and lowering emissions, UNEP stated.

• The ‘superblu’ stove is claimed to be able to burn one litre of ethanol to provide heat for 15 hours, which is five times more than a conventional stove does

• A shift to ethanol can significantly improve health by eliminating smoke and indoor air pollution

• Many ethanol stoves can also run on methanol, as both fuels operate on similar principles

• Some models, especially those developed in Europe, are already used in remote locations and for outdoor activities

Can ethanol replace LPG?

Ethanol cooktops can act as a substitute in certain situations, but replacing LPG entirely may not be easy in the near term.

• Studies in India suggest ethanol stoves deliver heat output and cooking performance comparable to LPG and kerosene stoves, according to the journal Energy for Sustainable Development

• Fuel costs can be competitive with other liquid fuels, depending on local ethanol supply

• Large-scale availability of affordable ethanol for cooking is still limited

• A significant share of ethanol is currently used for blending with petrol, which could constrain supply

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The road ahead

Ethanol cooktops are increasingly being seen as part of the global shift towards cleaner household energy, particularly in rural and off-grid regions where LPG access can be unreliable.

With India expanding ethanol production under its biofuel push, its role as a cooking fuel could grow -- if issues around pricing, supply chains and safety standards are addressed.